Retired boxing great Floyd “Money” Mayweather will be a distinguished guest for his Majesty King Misuzulu kaZwelithini in an international boxing event that will be hosted by J4 Joy International Tournaments at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on December 11.
The tournament – which features six title bouts – is named “Kings Tournament” because Misuzulu will launch the Bayede Championship title which was established by his late father Zwelithini kaBhekuZulu.
Misuzulu will present it to the winner of the vacant KZN junior welterweight title fight between Ntethelelo Nkosi and Lindokuhle Dlamini.
The announcement about the special visit to the Zulu king by Mayweather was made on Monday night by CEO of this boxing promotion company Arnold “Squire” Nododile.
“Signatures between the management of J4 Joy and Mayweather have been exchanged,” he said. “Mayweather will be here at the request of his majesty; they met some years ago while the king was still studying when in fact he did not even dream that he would lead the Zulu nation.”
“He actually designed this tournament; he spoke to me as a matchmaker and said I must make sure that there are bigger boxers and that led to the idea of inviting Floyd. I received his contract last night; he comes at a fee.”
Boxing promoter Jacob Mnisi viewed bringing Mayweather to SA as a huge achievement.
Mnisi is a green horse in the promotion of boxing. His first tournament was in May last year. To date he has staged four super tournaments. Four world boxing bodies will be involved on December 11 – the WBA, WBO, IBO and WBF – and credit should also go to Nododile who was able to convince sanctioning committees to give opportunities to local fighters.
Boxing great 'Money' Mayweather to roll into SA to pay king Misuzulu a visit
