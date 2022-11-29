R25,000 for seat next to King Misuzulu, Mayweather

Arnold “Squire” Nododile says he has been inundated with calls from fight fans willing to pay up to R25,000 just to sit next to Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini and Floyd Mayweather during the King’s Tournament at Moses Mabhida Stadium on December 11.
He confirmed that tickets selling at Computicket and Shoprite Checkers at R25,000 are for the VVIP. “This one person instructed me to reserve two for himself and his son to be able to sit next to the King and Floyd,” said Nododile yesterday. “Other tickets sell at R150 and I advised that gentleman to go to the relevant place where tickets are sold.”
Mayweather, the wealthiest former boxer who goes by the moniker “Money”, was invited on the instruction of King Misuzulu. Nododile says the king told him that they met when he was still studying in the US.
“Then my company Mailbox Media began working on it and the confirmation came through last night,” said Nododile, who announced that J4 Joy International Tournaments – a boxing promotion company owned by businessman Jacob Mnisi – will stage the tournament.
“His J4 Joy Foods company will bankroll it,” explained Nododile.
King Misuzulu will launch the Bayede Championship title, which was established by his late father King Zwelithini kaBhekuZulu.
“Unfortunately the king passed away before we could launch his belt; the current king is delivering on that mission,” he said, adding that King Misuzulu will present it to the winner of the vacant KZN junior welterweight title fight between Ntethelelo Nkosi and Lindokuhle Dlamini.
He said several broadcasters have started bidding for broadcasting rights of the six-title event, which will have sanctioning boxing bodies – the WBA, WBO, IBO and WBF – represented as their titles are being contested for.
“The king was clear regarding the match making; he said he wants the best to befit the day and I hope all the boxers who will be involved will give their best on the day,” said Nododile.
