×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Boxing

There are similarities between Kalombo and Ndou – Durandt

Trainer says boxer is a work in progress

08 July 2022 - 10:47
Emmany Kalombo, white trunks, en route to winning the IBF International junior middleweight title against Rayton Okwiri.
Emmany Kalombo, white trunks, en route to winning the IBF International junior middleweight title against Rayton Okwiri.
Image: Brian Wysoke

Top trainer Damien Durandt has agreed that recently crowned IBF International junior middleweight Emmany “The General” Kalombo is still work in progress.

But the young trainer believes that he could be moulding a bigger version of breathtaking knock-out artist Phillip “Time Bomb” Ndou in Kalombo.

“There are similarities there,” said Durandt, who began training fighters in 2016 when his father Nick Durandt retired in that year. "You know what? Phillip had that one punch bang to drop opponents senselessly and we have not had someone like that since he quit. Emmany hits very hard but he is patient; he takes his time but still the punches he throw do the damage.

“I am impressed with what he has done – knocking out 16 of his 17 opponents [against a loss].”

Durandt has not only produced a WBC champion but he has already helped Ilunga “Junior” Makabu to make two successful defences of his cruiserweight belt. Kalombo and Makabu are homeboys from Kinshasa in the DR Congo.

Durandt has already helped Kalombo to win both WBF Intercontinental and WBO Africa titles. Kalombo pulverised Kenyan Rayton Okwiri into submission in seven rounds to win the IBF International title in ESPN Africa 18 tournament in Sandton last week.

Ndou was trained by Nick and left 34 of his 37 victims counting the stars. One of the three boxers who withstood Ndou’s power is boxing great Cassius Baloyi in their action-packed, energy-sapping fight which Ndou won on points in 2001.

Ndou was also knocked out three times, and one of those short-route defeats was against WBC lightweight holder American Floyd Mayweather, who stopped him in seven rounds. Ndou quit in 2016 after being stopped by little-known Ntuthuko Memela.

Promoter Mnisi to honour three boxing legends

Three departed boxing old time greats Peter “Terror” Mathebula, Victor “Vic” Toweel and Jacob “Baby Jake” Matlala will be honoured posthumously ...
Sport
43 minutes ago

'Nomeva' Ndongeni slams 'big-headed' Jacobs for weigh-in delay

Veteran boxing administrator Phakamile Jacobs says he is not required  to explain or justify his actions to boxing fans.
Sport
1 day ago

SA boxing shame as national champs drive taxis, clean bins

Roland Malindi has proven there's little honour in being an SA boxing champion, because despite being the reigning bantamweight king, he still ...
Sport
1 day ago

Fulton might be pushed to defend against Tete, says Tengimfene

The world is Zolani “Last Born” Tete’s oyster after his great victory in annexing the IBF International, Commonwealth and WBO intercontinental ...
Sport
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'Show their faces!' Supporters of murdered e-hailing driver speak after ...
Alleged CCTV footage of Ramaphosa burglary released