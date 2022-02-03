Boxing great Floyd Mayweather is going NASCAR racing
Fifteen-time boxing world champion Floyd Mayweather is launching a NASCAR team at the Daytona 500 on February 20. The former boxer is co-owner of The Money Team Racing outfit that will run at select NASCAR Cup Series races during 2022.
“I love fast cars, I love to compete, I know NASCAR will not be easy, but anything easy isn't worth doing to me,” said Mayweather this week. "With that being said, this move into auto racing seems to be a perfect fit for the Mayweather brand."
The team is planning on running a single car driven by 23-year-old Kaz Grala — a Boston native who ran three NASCAR Cup Series races in 2021 with a season best finish of sixth overall at the Geico 500 at Talladega Speedway. His rainbow-coloured Pit Viper-sponsored Chevrolet will wear the number 50 — a nod to boss Mayweather's perfect 50-0 professional boxing record.
"It’s an honour to be behind the wheel for Floyd Mayweather’s entrance into NASCAR," Grala told Fox News. "It’s a really exciting time in our sport as it globalises and reaches new audiences. I know Floyd is here to win and I feel that everyone involved in this programme is capable of making that happen."
