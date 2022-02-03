Boxing great Floyd Mayweather is going NASCAR racing

Fifteen-time boxing world champion Floyd Mayweather is launching a NASCAR team at the Daytona 500 on February 20. The former boxer is co-owner of The Money Team Racing outfit that will run at select NASCAR Cup Series races during 2022.

“I love fast cars, I love to compete, I know NASCAR will not be easy, but anything easy isn't worth doing to me,” said Mayweather this week. "With that being said, this move into auto racing seems to be a perfect fit for the Mayweather brand."