Boxing

I have unfinished business with Dlomo, Mcotheli warns

Eastern Cape fighter still feels he won first fight

03 May 2022 - 07:57
Xolani Mcotheli celebrates after defeating Flint Mdletshe at the Orient.
Image: Michael Pinyana

Xolani Mcotheli challenges Prince Dlomo at Booysens Gym on Sunday for the SA junior-welterweight title that Mcotheli lost to Dlomo in March last year.

Mcotheli made it clear after emerging victorious in a tough fight against Gift Bholo in September at Booysens Gym that he still believes he did enough to retain the national belt against Dlomo. But the scoring of all three judges favoured Dlomo.

In that fight, ring announcer Lucky Makeleni awarded the fight to the defending champion only to correct the decision moments later, leaving Mcotheli dejected and amazed.

Mcotheli, who was born in Mthatha but is now based in Mdantsane, then met Bholo in the battle for the No 1 spot. It was a tough fight where Bholo fought his heart out but just could not do enough to convince all the judges. Mcotheli won by a split points decision.

“I have unfinished business with Dlomo,” the 33-year-old boxer, who was over-matched against Malcolm Klassen in 2015, told SA Boxing Talk. “Ja, I was not happy with the decision [from the first fight]; still believe I won it. I’ve been hearing stories that he [is] behaving like [boxing] great Floyd Mayweather now.” 

Dlomo, from Mzimhlophe in Soweto, will bid for a second defence after retaining his belt by a split points decision against Mcotheli’s homeboy Siseko Makeleni in September last year. After that win Dlomo lost to six-fight novice Yauheni Dayhaliaves in Russia. That was his 11th defeat against 10 wins and a draw.

Siphosethu Mvula from Duncan Village – who last fought in March 2020 when he lost to Tshifhiwa Munyai for the vacant SA lightweight title – returns to action against Prince Ndlovu over eight rounds on Sunday.

Ndlovu, from Seshego, was in action in January in Sandton where dropped a points decision to Kutlwano Ogaketse from Botswana. Ndlovu, like Dlomo, has an unimpressive record of 12 wins against 11 losses while Mvula has 15 wins, four losses and a draw. Neither fighter is in the national rankings.

There will be more under-card fights. Action will begin at 2pm.

