Dladla hyped up about her maiden tournament

The mere thought of staging her first professional boxing tournament has been punchy enough to give promoter Hlengiwe Dladla sleepless nights since she announced last month that her Hle-Jobe Promotions will stage its maiden tournament at Majuba FET College in Dundee on Saturday afternoon.
The arrival of Robert Paradero yesterday from the Philippines, who will fight Gcina Makhoba in what could possibly be a vigorous scuffle for the vacant WBF junior bantamweight title, has served as a remedy for her insomnia because it is confirmation that the tournament is happening.
“I am nervous but excited,” said Dladla, who acquired her Boxing SA promoter’s licence in August. “I am getting calls all over KwaZulu-Natal. People are telling me they have heard in radio interviews and also read in newspapers about my tournament, and a lot of them have promised to come and watch.”
Dladla said she did not encounter serious challenges in putting it together. “I want to give credit to my husband [promoter Hlula Dladla] who did all the running around.
“Our children are equally excited,” she said. “The two boys Zekhethelo and Lujulile are amateur boxers. Zekhethelo won his fight in Mooi River on Saturday; this is a family sport,” said Dladla, who revealed that she developed her love for boxing during the good old days when her husband would invite her to their sitting room when he was watching the sport on television.
Dladla said the atmosphere in Dundee where Makhoba comes from is unbelievable. “People say they can’t wait for Saturday.” She added that adults’ will pay R100 while children under the age of 15 will gain free entry.
Hlula said the boy to look out for was Ntethelelo Magcaba from Ntshanga – the younger brother of former professional boxer Nomvelo Magcaba who has established herself as a top dog in the promotion of fights under Mvelo Boxing Promotions. “That boy is trained by Alex Mchunu who can easily change a southpaw boxer to be a successful orthodox,” said Hlula. Mchunu is the father to Thabiso “The Rock” Mchunu.
There will be seven more bouts and action will begin at 2pm.
Dladla hyped up about her maiden tournament
Makhoba will face Paradero in WBF junior bantamweight title
Image: Supplied
The mere thought of staging her first professional boxing tournament has been punchy enough to give promoter Hlengiwe Dladla sleepless nights since she announced last month that her Hle-Jobe Promotions will stage its maiden tournament at Majuba FET College in Dundee on Saturday afternoon.
The arrival of Robert Paradero yesterday from the Philippines, who will fight Gcina Makhoba in what could possibly be a vigorous scuffle for the vacant WBF junior bantamweight title, has served as a remedy for her insomnia because it is confirmation that the tournament is happening.
“I am nervous but excited,” said Dladla, who acquired her Boxing SA promoter’s licence in August. “I am getting calls all over KwaZulu-Natal. People are telling me they have heard in radio interviews and also read in newspapers about my tournament, and a lot of them have promised to come and watch.”
Dladla said she did not encounter serious challenges in putting it together. “I want to give credit to my husband [promoter Hlula Dladla] who did all the running around.
“Our children are equally excited,” she said. “The two boys Zekhethelo and Lujulile are amateur boxers. Zekhethelo won his fight in Mooi River on Saturday; this is a family sport,” said Dladla, who revealed that she developed her love for boxing during the good old days when her husband would invite her to their sitting room when he was watching the sport on television.
Dladla said the atmosphere in Dundee where Makhoba comes from is unbelievable. “People say they can’t wait for Saturday.” She added that adults’ will pay R100 while children under the age of 15 will gain free entry.
Hlula said the boy to look out for was Ntethelelo Magcaba from Ntshanga – the younger brother of former professional boxer Nomvelo Magcaba who has established herself as a top dog in the promotion of fights under Mvelo Boxing Promotions. “That boy is trained by Alex Mchunu who can easily change a southpaw boxer to be a successful orthodox,” said Hlula. Mchunu is the father to Thabiso “The Rock” Mchunu.
There will be seven more bouts and action will begin at 2pm.
I’ve put heavyweight boxing back on map for SA – Lerena
R25,000 for seat next to King Misuzulu, Mayweather
Mashego explains ‘bizarre’ attire at tournament
Toweel honoured to be part of tourney against GBV
BSA suspends Zolani Tete after positive dope test in UK
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos