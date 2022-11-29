Toweel honoured to be part of tourney against GBV

Top boxing trainer Alan Toweel jnr says he is humbled by the opportunity provided for by promoter Phathutshedzo Dongola to be involved in a special boxing tournament he will stage on Friday night in a fight against gender-based violence.
The tournament will be held at Ngoako Ramatlhodi Sports Complex in Polokwane. The only national champion currently from the Limpopo province, Jeff “911” Magagane, will headline the tournament with the first defence of his SA featherweight title against Zolisa Batyi from the Eastern Cape.
“It’s really an honour for me to be part of this tournament,” Johannesburg-based Toweel said yesterday. “I am also happy for Dongola that his tournament with such an initiative is happening and hopefully it will serve to send a strong message out there to say 'violence against women and children must come to an end now'.”
Minister in the presidency for women, youth and persons with disabilities Maite Nkoana-Mashabane on Friday lunched the 16 Days of Activism for no violence against women and children.
Toweel, whose fighter remains the only national champion from Limpopo, cautioned that: “If the Magagane that dethroned Asanda Gingqi in August comes to the party on Friday night then the title will remain with the current champion.
“He is clever and more experienced. It took us seven years to be in this position so we don't want to throw that away. I want him to look good; retain the title but win well.”
Toweel’s other fighter, Tshifhiwa “Atomic Spider” Munyai, who lost the national title lightweight title to Lusanda “Mexican” Komanisi on September 17, will welcome Malawian Crispin Moliat over 10 rounds.
“I am pushing hard and we will win,” said Dongola in reference to the stresses that comes with organising a boxing tournament.
He said there would be three celebrity fights – MEC of health Phophi Ramathuba taking on MEC for sports, arts and culture Nakedi Sibanda-Kekana, while MEC for public works Nkakareng Ragwale will face MEC for safety Florence Radzilani. MEC for agriculture Thabo Mokone and Polokwane mayor John Mpe will also be in action.
Toweel honoured to be part of tourney against GBV
Promoter punts no violence campaign
Image: Mduduzi Ndzingi
