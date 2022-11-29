×

Boxing

Mashego explains ‘bizarre’ attire at tournament

Medieval tunic with sheepskin cloak and woolen hat raise eyebrows

29 November 2022 - 09:25
Veteran boxing ring announcer Sipho Mashego with the attire he wore during 5th Elements boxing tournament, which took place at the Carousel Casino.
Image: Supplied

Sophisticated veteran boxing ring announcer Sipho Mashego says he meant no harm to the sport with the attire he wore during 5th Elements boxing tournament, which took place at the Carousel Casino in  North West on Sunday afternoon. 

Mashego explained yesterday that he was aligning himself with the theme of promoter Janie Hebler which was “Game of Thrones”. 

He came out in Medieval fashion wearing a short tunic with sheepskin cloak and a woolen hat. Mashego eloquently explained that he was not in competition with Michael Buffer (an American ring announcer for boxing, wrestling and National Football League who is known for his trademark catchphrase black suit, white shirt and black tie or black pants, white shirt, black tie and white jacket). 

“I do what I do best, which is to try and celebrate all diverse traditions and cultures through what I wear, obviously once in agreement with a promoter,” he said. “It does not come cheap and no promoter buys clothes for me. I do this out of love and mostly because it is my small contribution of adding value to a tournament.

“Janie explained the theme of her tournament, so I went out to get the attire that befits that theme. I had no intentions to harm no one, belittle the sport or embarrass boxers. 

“Just like the up-coming King’s Tournament that will be staged by J4 Joy International Promoter at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on December 11, I will wear Zulu garb to look the part. Some people will view this differently but I want it to be clear that if a person wants me to wear Gucci suits then let them buy it and I will wear it.” 

Mashego does wear traditional black suit, white shirt and a black tie especially in the beginning of a tournaments but he changes as it progresses. Both Boxing SA COO Mandla Ntlanganiso and Gauteng provincial manager Lehlohonolo Ramagole said they were satisfied by Mashego’s explanation during their engagement. 

Innovations, the practical implementation of ideas that result in the introduction of new goods or services, is required in local boxing to spice up the sport. Great minds need to come together and think out of the box by introducing something new during boxing matches.

