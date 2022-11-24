Top boxing trainer Damien Durandt expects two knockout wins for his boxing stable at Emperors Palace on December 11.
Two of his many fighters – Akani “Prime” Phuzi and Brandon “Fast Guns” Thysse – will be in action. Durandt, who also trains WBC cruiserweight champ Ilunga “Junior” Makabu, said his expectations will become a reality only if Phuzi and Thysse transform into the ring what they have been doing in their preparations.
Phuzi will meet Johnny “The Hurricane” Muller who conquered him twice before. But those losses – Phuzi’s only losses to date – happened when he was with trainer Alan Toweel Junior.
Phuzi left Toweel after losing the WBA Pan African to Muller in their first fight in 2020. Muller retained that belt by a split points decision in their second meeting last year.
Said Durandt: “I expect a very good performance from Akani. I think he has come together as a boxer as well as an athlete since he’s been here with me in less than a year. I don’t think he was an athlete before but he was good and I think he needed more. I think a win against Muller is not just a win in the ring but a win for him personally; he’s feeling confident.”
Phuzi’s debut under Durandt was on March 24 when he stopped Lebo "Machine" Mashitoa in three rounds.
Regarding Thyssse, Durandt said: “I believe we will see another phenomenal performance from Brandon; we know he is always in great fights and I think the style of Cristiano Ndombassy is made to suit Brandon.
Thysse’s younger brother Bryan Thysse will make his debut in the professional ranks against Michael Head over four rounds, while Ricardo Malajika and Sihle Jelwane will do battle over eight rounds in the junior bantamweight division.
Durandt expects Phuzi, Thysse to win by short cut
Duo meet Muller, Ndombassy at Emperors Palace
Image: Supplied
