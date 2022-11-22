Ngubane vows to strike like lighting in iconic stadium

Lightning and thunder will strike at Moses Manhida Stadium on December 11 when Mapule “Thunder” Ngubane opposes American Maricela Cornejo for the WBO Intercontinental junior-middleweight boxing title in one of the six-title championship bouts of J4 Joy International Promoter, the national champion from Pietermaritzburg has warned.
In that tournament by promoter Jacob Mnisi, Zulu king Misuzulu kaZwelithini will launch the Bayede Royal Belt that will also be presented to the winner of the KwaZulu-Natal junior-welterweight title between Ntethelelo Nkosi and Lindokuhle Dlamini.
Ngubane, who is trained by Joburg-based Samson Ndlovu from Mtubatuba in KZN, said: “I expect that this tournament will draw masses from the Zulu nation because the king will be there so I just cannot afford to disappoint them. I will fight until I break my arms; come rain or shine that belt is going to Maritzburg.
“I hear that Cornejo is a good and tough boxer but I am the best and the toughest; I want to thank J4 Joy for this opportunity.“
Ndlovu said: “I saw her opponent’s fights; she’s a boxer who has fought some big names but that does not bother me and Mapule at all because we have also fought against top boxers. All I am doing is work on a strategy to defeat her. She is a come-forward fighter and she uses power most of the time. Ours will be to put her under pressure from the start and not allow her to gain confidence because she can box.”
This title fight comes as a relief to both Ngubane and Ndlovu who had to endure disappointments when some of their high-profiled fights that were already confirmed did not happen for no apparent reason.
One such incident happened in 2017 when she had to forget about Christmas parties because of the WBC Silver junior-middleweight championship against Imma “Ice Queen” Sagaydaskaya at Almaty Arena in Kazakhstan on December 30 didn't take place.
Ngubane and Ndlovu had trained throughout the festive season but that fight did not happen and no clarity was given.
Ngubane vows to strike like lighting in iconic stadium
Boxer hopes to impress Zulu king in title fight
Image: Philip Maeta / Gallo Images
Lightning and thunder will strike at Moses Manhida Stadium on December 11 when Mapule “Thunder” Ngubane opposes American Maricela Cornejo for the WBO Intercontinental junior-middleweight boxing title in one of the six-title championship bouts of J4 Joy International Promoter, the national champion from Pietermaritzburg has warned.
In that tournament by promoter Jacob Mnisi, Zulu king Misuzulu kaZwelithini will launch the Bayede Royal Belt that will also be presented to the winner of the KwaZulu-Natal junior-welterweight title between Ntethelelo Nkosi and Lindokuhle Dlamini.
Ngubane, who is trained by Joburg-based Samson Ndlovu from Mtubatuba in KZN, said: “I expect that this tournament will draw masses from the Zulu nation because the king will be there so I just cannot afford to disappoint them. I will fight until I break my arms; come rain or shine that belt is going to Maritzburg.
“I hear that Cornejo is a good and tough boxer but I am the best and the toughest; I want to thank J4 Joy for this opportunity.“
Ndlovu said: “I saw her opponent’s fights; she’s a boxer who has fought some big names but that does not bother me and Mapule at all because we have also fought against top boxers. All I am doing is work on a strategy to defeat her. She is a come-forward fighter and she uses power most of the time. Ours will be to put her under pressure from the start and not allow her to gain confidence because she can box.”
This title fight comes as a relief to both Ngubane and Ndlovu who had to endure disappointments when some of their high-profiled fights that were already confirmed did not happen for no apparent reason.
One such incident happened in 2017 when she had to forget about Christmas parties because of the WBC Silver junior-middleweight championship against Imma “Ice Queen” Sagaydaskaya at Almaty Arena in Kazakhstan on December 30 didn't take place.
Ngubane and Ndlovu had trained throughout the festive season but that fight did not happen and no clarity was given.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos