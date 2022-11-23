The journey towards redemption continues on Sunday for Thomas “Tommy Gun” Oosthuizen.
The former IBO super middleweight and light heavyweight champion wants to get his boxing life together and fortunately his wife – Janie Hebler – is a boxing promoter who is supportive.
Oosthuizen goes back to the Carousel Casino in Hammanskraal – his happy hunting ground – where he stopped Malawian Limbani Lano in the sixth round on October 16.
That was Oosthuizen’s second comeback fight. He had last donned boxing gloves competitively in 2021 when he defeated Youssouf Mwanza on points over eight rounds.
Oosthuizen will on Sunday welcome Malawian ring veteran Musa Ajibu in the cruiserweight division over 10 rounds. Hebler’s company – 5th Elememts Promotion which staged the two previous fights – will also be in charge on Sunday.
Ajibu from Mangochi is a journeyman who has been around since 2005. He has fought top names including Zambian Joseph Chingangu, Nigerian Olanrewaju Duradola, Congolese WBC champ Ilunga “Junior” Makabu and SA and ABU heavyweight champ Chris “The Wolf” Thompson. Ajibu, 36, has won 29 of his 52 fights with 24 knockouts. He has been knocked out 11 times in 18 losses.
Then in the main supporting contest, Lebo “The Machine” Mashitoa will take on Mwanza also in a non-title 10-rounder. Mashitoa blasted France Ramabolu in three rounds in Bloemfontein on September 30. Mashitoa’s corner was manned by Vusi Mtolo and Sechaba Maboya, who have done well for themselves.
Mwanza, 35, has not boxed competitively since losing to Oosthuizen. The supremely built Congolese is wet behind his ears with only two wins in five fights. The fight not to be missed is the match-up between Siya Mabena and Faraday Mukandila. They are warriors and the one who lands first will win their six- rounder.
There will be four more fights and action begins at 2pm.
Oosthuizen looks to bounce back against Ajibu
Mashitoa will take on Mwanza in a non-title duel
Image: Johan Rynners
