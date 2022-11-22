Boxing tournaments aplenty as the year draws to an end

This year Christmas has come early for the families of some boxers.
In line with the spirit of giving, eight promoters will for the first time during this time of the year stage nine tournaments that will enable fighters to provide the best Christmas for their families.
Action will begin on December 2 at Ngoako Ramatlhodi Sports Complex where Phathutshedzo Dongola’s Champs Boxing Promotions tournament will be headlined by Limpopo’s only national champ Jeff Magagane against Zolisa Batyi.
A day later Hlengiwe Dladla of Hle-Jobe Boxing Promotion will host an international tournament at Majuba FC College Hall in Dundee, KwaZulu-Natal. About 14 fighters will be in action there. Gcina Makhoba will oppose Roberto Paradero for the WBF junior bantamweight vacant belt in the main attraction.
On December 10, Rodney Berman of Golden Gloves will stage a five-bout card at Emperors Palace. It will feature a trilogy between Akani Phuzi and Johnny Muller.
Then the following day three tournaments will take place. Chris Thompson will put both his SA and ABU heavyweight belts on the line against Keaton Gomes in the main bout of Berman's tournament in Kempton Park.
Tewo Promotions will welcome fans in East London where rising star, SA super middleweight champ Asemahle Wellem, will oppose Freeman Mabvongwe from Zimbabwe in an ABU SADC vacant title. Fourteen fighters will be in action in this tournament.
Jacob Mnisi’s J4Joy International Promoter will stage a six-championship event at Moses Mabhida Stadium where Zulu king Misuzulu KaZwelithini will launch and present the Bayede Royal Belt to the winner of the KwaZulu-Natal junior welterweight vacant title between Nthethelelo Nkosi and Lindokuhle Dlamini.
Ronald Malindi will challenge for the vacant WBF bantamweight against Jorge Orozco Mendoza of Mexico in the main attraction.
Then on December 16, Larry Weinstein’s Boxing 5 will stage a development tournament at Booysens Gym featuring about 20 mostly young and fight-starved fighters. Mark Farah and Bonke Duku will headline that tournament with a 10-rounder for the Gauteng welterweight title.
In closing the year, SA Promoters Association chairperson Ayanda Matiti’s Xaba Boxing Promotions will celebrate 15 years as a force in boxing with an international tournament that will take place at East London’s ICC on December 23. WBA Intercontinental junior bantamweight holder Phumelela “The Truth” Cafu will defend against reigning SA flyweight champ Jackson ‘M3” Chauke.
Boxing tournaments aplenty as the year draws to an end
Fights will help boxers have a Merry Christmas
Image: Mark Andrews
