Boxing

Wellem a rough diamond that needs polishing

Tewo would do well not to rush him

25 November 2022 - 10:18
PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA - OCTOBER 01: Cowin Ray & Asemahle Wellem during Cassper Nyovest Vs Priddy Ugly Celeb Boxing Match at SunBet Arena on October 01, 2022 in Pretoria.
Image: Oupa Bopape

Happy Tewo must take baby steps with Asemahle “The Predator” Wellem and allow him to crawl before he can make him walk the talk.

The promoter seems to be rushing the 21-year-old newcomer. For Vellem winning the SA super-middleweight boxing champion in his only forth professional fight should not mislead Tewo, who is featuring his charge in his second fight after capturing the national title in October .

Tewo has matched Wellem against unknown Freeman Mabvongwe in a 10-rounder for the vacant ABU SADC. Their fight will be part of his Tewo Promotion's tournament at Orient Theatre on December 11.

Mabvongwe, a 24-year-old Zimbabwean, is also an upstart judging by his resume, which shows seven wins (4 via knockouts against one loss in nine bouts. One other fight, against fellow Zimbabwean Petersen Machinjike in June 2021, was declared a non-contest after an accidental low blow.

The concern, though, is that while the visitor has more fights in the bag, and impressive win rate, Wellem has not fought above four rounds. The question remains what will happy should Mabvongwe absorb everything Wellem throws at him and goes beyond round 4?

Granted, the local fighter has the height and reach beyond the decent punching power – he's won three of his five bouts via knockouts. But he needs rounds in order to be able to gauge his progress. It is by no mistake that there are four, six and eight rounds. These rounds serve as training programmes designed to build a healthy heart rate.

However, what Tewo is doing with Wellem is commendable, as he keeps him busy, which is an appropriate process for any fighter to grow.

In the main support, bout Nhlanhla “Mount Kilimanjaro” Tyirha will welcome Jemse Kibazange from Tanzania  in a non-title 10 round fight.

There will be four more fights and action will begin at 2pm.

