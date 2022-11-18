×

Boxing

King Misuzulu realises his late father’s boxing dream

Bayede Championship aimed at youth to cut ribbon in December

18 November 2022 - 10:56
The King Misuzulu International Boxing tournament flyer.
Image: Supplied

Late King Zwelithini was not publicly vocal about his passion for boxing but he had planned to motivate young people to participate in the sport that has succeeded in preventing some children from living in the streets, where some have lost their lives through drug abuse. 

This was revealed yesterday by Arnold “Squire” Nododile, who was on speaking terms with the late king of the Zulus. Nododile is the CEO of J4 Joy International Promoter, which is owned by prominent businessman and promoter Jacob Mnisi of Mpumalanga.

“The late king always spoke about the youth and what needs to happen to keep their minds occupied. Before his passing he sat down with [son and current Zulu king] Misuzulu, Jacob Mnisi and myself to discuss the idea of motivating kids to become KwaZulu-Natal boxing champions,” said Nododile yesterday.

“That is where the idea of the Royal Championship belt was born; King Zwelithini named it Bayede Championship. A discussion went as far as determining the features that  were to be in the design of the royal championship belt. There is a crest of Zulu Kingdom at the centre of the belt and that through King Zwelithini’s instructions in terms of design.

“Sadly he passed on without having launched it but King Misuzulu will launch it on December 11. There will be 17 weight divisions of boxing; the first one will be one of the five titles that will be fought for in our Kings Tournament at Moses Mabhida Stadium on December 11.”

Ntethelelo Nkosi and Lindokuhle Dlamini will fight for the inaugural belt in the junior-welterweight division while Roland Malindi will welcome Mexican Jorge Orozco Mendoza for the WBF vacant  bantamweight title.

Reigning SA junior-welterweight king Prince Dlomo will defend against Marcus Lebogo, while Azinga Fuzile and Rene Tellez Giron of Mexico will do battle for the IBO International vacant lightweight title.

Rofhiwa Nemushungwa and Namibian Fillipus Shanuka will oppose each other for the WBA Pan African vacant bantamweight belt.

Tickets are sold at Computicket and Shoprite Checkers from R150 for general seats.

