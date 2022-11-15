WBF international junior bantamweight boxing champion Gcina Makhoba must make use of an opportunity he has been given by promoter Hlula Dladla to take his career to another level.
Dladla’s Hle-Jobe Promotions has already been granted permission by both the WBF and Boxing SA to stage the WBF junior bantamweight vacant title fight between Makhoba and Roberto “Ingqo” Paradero at City College Hall in Dundee, KwaZulu-Natal, on December 3.
“We are doing everything in our power to stamp the authority as the mine that produces champions while trying to put to an end the exodus of our fighters to other provinces in search of greener pastures,” said Dladla.
Makhoba, 24, fought his first pro fight in 2017 and he won the WBF “B” grade belt three years later. Makhoba – who stopped Musawenkosi Ndwadwe in their first fight in 2019 – proved that his previous wins against the same boxer were not a fluke. He stopped him in two rounds of their trilogy staged by Mvelo Boxing Promotions at City Hall, Maritzburg, on October 2.
That was Makhoba’s second defence of his international title and his third stoppage in eight wins against a loss. Dladla said: “I know that the Filipino I am bringing here for him is not a pushover but I think this is a perfect match to gauge Makhoba.”
Paradero, 26, failed twice previously to win the WBA Super minimum belt last year. He has 18 wins in 22 fights.
Other fighters to look out for are Nkosingiphile Sibisi from Glencoe and Braam Sibisi from Dundee. There are no relations between these fighters
“I have high hopes on these boys; they possess such wonderful skills which lead their thinking; whatever they do is well coordinated,” said Dladla, whose nine-bout card will begin at 12 midday.
'Paradero a perfect match to test Makhoba'
Vacant WBF title up for grabs as the two meet on Dec 3
Image: Hlula Dladla
WBF international junior bantamweight boxing champion Gcina Makhoba must make use of an opportunity he has been given by promoter Hlula Dladla to take his career to another level.
Dladla’s Hle-Jobe Promotions has already been granted permission by both the WBF and Boxing SA to stage the WBF junior bantamweight vacant title fight between Makhoba and Roberto “Ingqo” Paradero at City College Hall in Dundee, KwaZulu-Natal, on December 3.
“We are doing everything in our power to stamp the authority as the mine that produces champions while trying to put to an end the exodus of our fighters to other provinces in search of greener pastures,” said Dladla.
Makhoba, 24, fought his first pro fight in 2017 and he won the WBF “B” grade belt three years later. Makhoba – who stopped Musawenkosi Ndwadwe in their first fight in 2019 – proved that his previous wins against the same boxer were not a fluke. He stopped him in two rounds of their trilogy staged by Mvelo Boxing Promotions at City Hall, Maritzburg, on October 2.
That was Makhoba’s second defence of his international title and his third stoppage in eight wins against a loss. Dladla said: “I know that the Filipino I am bringing here for him is not a pushover but I think this is a perfect match to gauge Makhoba.”
Paradero, 26, failed twice previously to win the WBA Super minimum belt last year. He has 18 wins in 22 fights.
Other fighters to look out for are Nkosingiphile Sibisi from Glencoe and Braam Sibisi from Dundee. There are no relations between these fighters
“I have high hopes on these boys; they possess such wonderful skills which lead their thinking; whatever they do is well coordinated,” said Dladla, whose nine-bout card will begin at 12 midday.
Sparring partner tips Lerena for the WBA belt
Ngebinyana, trainer stuck in Namibia over purse money
Golden Gloves to end the year with two-day tourney
Mixed feelings for promoters re SABC, BSA deal
Tshabalala new CEO of boxing promotion firm
Knapp, Koopman could deliver fight of the year
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos