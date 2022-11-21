×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Boxing

Ndongeni's return 'home' pays dividends

Partnership with Njekanye revives glory days for East London star

21 November 2022 - 09:26

Xolisani Ndongeni is fortunate that he did not wait too long to realise that bolting the stable was a grave mistake.

It was where he was converted from his aspirations of becoming a rugby player to becoming a formidable two-weight SA boxing champion. ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Military veterans call for pension and housing issues to be resolved
R10 000 bail for former Transnet legal executive accused of colluding with firm