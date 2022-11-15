×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Boxing

Sityatha's accidental death opens fresh wounds

Boxing fraternity suffers third recent loss

15 November 2022 - 09:26
Lwandile Sityatha.
Lwandile Sityatha.
Image: Stephanie Lloyd

The death of Lwandile “The Angel” Sityatha at Cecilia Makiwane Hospital in Mdantsane has reminded the fight fraternity in the Eastern Cape of an unpleasant experience they want to forget.

The former SA flyweight and IBO junior bantamweight champion passed away on Friday at the tender age of 34.

Sityatha’s homeboy Thokozani Gazo – an avid boxing fan from Mdantsane who was also a floor manager for SABC’s Blow by Blow and the TKO boxing magazines – confirmed the news of Sityatha’s death.

“I was informed that he was hit by a car in Mdantsane and he was rushed to Cecilia Makiwane Hospital where he passed away on Friday from injuries,” said Gazo.

A few weeks ago, the boxing fraternity laid to rest Simpiwe Pamana – SA, Cape and Border junior bantamweight champion – who died after being hit by a car too. His body was found at a mortuary in East London.

In August, former IBO flyweight and SA junior-flyweight champion Mhikiza “Showtime” Myekeni succumbed to cancer.

“One thing I can tell you is that the fraternity is deeply hurt by what has been happening in the Eastern Cape province,” said chairperson of the provincial promoters association Tando Zonke. “I mean, we were still nursing the wounds on the passing of Mhikiza and Pamana ... and now it’s Sityatha.

“Sityatha was a fine boxer and I would not want to entertain the idea that he had retired because I had no facts; I believe he just did not renew his licence; his peers Jackson Chauke, 37, and Bongani Mahlangu, 40, are still in the game.”

'Paradero a perfect match to test Makhoba'

WBF international junior bantamweight boxing champion Gcina Makhoba must make use of an opportunity he has been given by promoter Hlula Dladla to ...
Sport
3 hours ago

BSA floored in long-running Qithi matter

Boxing SA’s board must humble itself before sports minister Nathi Mthethwa and request financial assistance to settle its protracted labour matter ...
Sport
1 day ago

Mnisi narrowly escapes death after hitting cow

Boxing promoter Jacob Mnisi of J4 Joy International Promoter says he, his driver and a female passenger are lucky to be  alive.
Sport
1 day ago

BSA cancels promoter Tshele Kometsi's licence with immediate effect

Promoter Tshele Kometsi's licence has been cancelled with immediate effect, Boxing SA announced.
Sport
3 days ago

Ndongeni aims to fight his way back to top world ratings

Xolisani "Nomeva" Ndongeni says the sacrifice he has made of leaving wife and children alone in Johannesburg to spend two weeks in a training camp in ...
Sport
4 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Military veterans call for pension and housing issues to be resolved
R10 000 bail for former Transnet legal executive accused of colluding with firm