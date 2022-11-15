The death of Lwandile “The Angel” Sityatha at Cecilia Makiwane Hospital in Mdantsane has reminded the fight fraternity in the Eastern Cape of an unpleasant experience they want to forget.
The former SA flyweight and IBO junior bantamweight champion passed away on Friday at the tender age of 34.
Sityatha’s homeboy Thokozani Gazo – an avid boxing fan from Mdantsane who was also a floor manager for SABC’s Blow by Blow and the TKO boxing magazines – confirmed the news of Sityatha’s death.
“I was informed that he was hit by a car in Mdantsane and he was rushed to Cecilia Makiwane Hospital where he passed away on Friday from injuries,” said Gazo.
A few weeks ago, the boxing fraternity laid to rest Simpiwe Pamana – SA, Cape and Border junior bantamweight champion – who died after being hit by a car too. His body was found at a mortuary in East London.
In August, former IBO flyweight and SA junior-flyweight champion Mhikiza “Showtime” Myekeni succumbed to cancer.
“One thing I can tell you is that the fraternity is deeply hurt by what has been happening in the Eastern Cape province,” said chairperson of the provincial promoters association Tando Zonke. “I mean, we were still nursing the wounds on the passing of Mhikiza and Pamana ... and now it’s Sityatha.
“Sityatha was a fine boxer and I would not want to entertain the idea that he had retired because I had no facts; I believe he just did not renew his licence; his peers Jackson Chauke, 37, and Bongani Mahlangu, 40, are still in the game.”
Sityatha's accidental death opens fresh wounds
Boxing fraternity suffers third recent loss
