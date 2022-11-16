Maduna faces Mzimela in 'perfect' 10-rounder for KZN title

It will be tit-for-tat tonight when ambitious fighters Mduduzi Mzimela and Sanele Maduna meet inside the square ring at Sun Coast Casino in Durban for the provincial superiority.
These up-and-coming fighters from KwaZulu-Natal will fight for the vacant KwaZulu-Natal junior featherweight title. Their showdown, which will gauge their abilities, will be over 10 rounds. One thing guaranteed is fierce competition and the ring will suffer.
Mzimela, whose skills are honed by Skeleton Mngomezulu, is a come-forward fighter who does not take a step back, while Maduna, who is under the guidance of Michael Sediane in Kagiso, on the West Rand, is a boxer who uses the ring very well to extricate himself from any potential danger.
Fight fans describe this bout as being a wonderful match-up. The country's top matchmaker Abbey Mnisi, who made the fight happen, said: "I once matched them against each but it was going to be a six-rounder; fortunately it did not happen then. So, when the opportunity came that a KwaZulu-Natal title was to be fought for, I matched them again and they accepted the offer. There is an element of it being a grudge fight which could motivate them to giving their best."
Mzimela, who hails from eSikhawini, near Richards Bay, says his love for boxing developed at an early age. He mentions WBA regular lightweight American champ Gervonta Davis as his inspiration. Davis has held multiple world championships in three weight classes.
On the other hand, Maduna, who is from Steadville, in Ladysmith, says he too was exposed to boxing at a young age. He mentions his brother, Sithembiso Maduna, as having played a big role in him choosing boxing over any other sport. Another boxer crucial to his development wasformer WBC super middleweight champion Thulani 'Sugar Boy' Malinga.
Meanwhile, Andile Mntungwa from Cato Rudge could have chosen a wrong opponent in Tristan "The Mathematician" Trutter for his comeback since being stopped in three rounds by then SA super middleweight champ Cowin Ray in April.
Xolisani Ndongeni and Ludumo Lamati will fight against Filipinos. Ndongeni and Apinun Khongsong will headline the bill with a 10-rounder in the junior welterweight division, while Lamati will face Anthony Geraldo in a featherweight fight over 10 rounds.
Action will be broadcast live from 7pm on ESPN (DStv 218, Starsat 248).
Maduna faces Mzimela in 'perfect' 10-rounder for KZN title
Fight between pair of talented promises sparks
Image: Supplied
It will be tit-for-tat tonight when ambitious fighters Mduduzi Mzimela and Sanele Maduna meet inside the square ring at Sun Coast Casino in Durban for the provincial superiority.
These up-and-coming fighters from KwaZulu-Natal will fight for the vacant KwaZulu-Natal junior featherweight title. Their showdown, which will gauge their abilities, will be over 10 rounds. One thing guaranteed is fierce competition and the ring will suffer.
Mzimela, whose skills are honed by Skeleton Mngomezulu, is a come-forward fighter who does not take a step back, while Maduna, who is under the guidance of Michael Sediane in Kagiso, on the West Rand, is a boxer who uses the ring very well to extricate himself from any potential danger.
Fight fans describe this bout as being a wonderful match-up. The country's top matchmaker Abbey Mnisi, who made the fight happen, said: "I once matched them against each but it was going to be a six-rounder; fortunately it did not happen then. So, when the opportunity came that a KwaZulu-Natal title was to be fought for, I matched them again and they accepted the offer. There is an element of it being a grudge fight which could motivate them to giving their best."
Mzimela, who hails from eSikhawini, near Richards Bay, says his love for boxing developed at an early age. He mentions WBA regular lightweight American champ Gervonta Davis as his inspiration. Davis has held multiple world championships in three weight classes.
On the other hand, Maduna, who is from Steadville, in Ladysmith, says he too was exposed to boxing at a young age. He mentions his brother, Sithembiso Maduna, as having played a big role in him choosing boxing over any other sport. Another boxer crucial to his development wasformer WBC super middleweight champion Thulani 'Sugar Boy' Malinga.
Meanwhile, Andile Mntungwa from Cato Rudge could have chosen a wrong opponent in Tristan "The Mathematician" Trutter for his comeback since being stopped in three rounds by then SA super middleweight champ Cowin Ray in April.
Xolisani Ndongeni and Ludumo Lamati will fight against Filipinos. Ndongeni and Apinun Khongsong will headline the bill with a 10-rounder in the junior welterweight division, while Lamati will face Anthony Geraldo in a featherweight fight over 10 rounds.
Action will be broadcast live from 7pm on ESPN (DStv 218, Starsat 248).
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos