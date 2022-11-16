×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Boxing

Hunter is promoters body's new boss

Businesswoman ready to rule

16 November 2022 - 08:31
Boxing promoter Shereen Hunter.
Boxing promoter Shereen Hunter.
Image: Michael Sheehan/Gallo Images

Newly elected chairperson of the Gauteng Boxing Promoters Association (GPBA) Shereen Hunter has vowed to improve the fortunes of the provincial structure following the departure of its previous leader, Tshele Kometsi.

Kometsis tenure as chair ended last week when Boxing SA cancelled his licence.

“[Leading the GPBA] never depended on one person, it has always been collective,” said Hunter who took over the baton from Kometsi over the weekend.

Hunter was the associations secretary general for five years. Following Boxing SA’s decision on Kometsi, GPBA members convened a meeting over the weekend and members agreed in principle to elect Hunter as the new chair. However, according to their constitution, a general meeting to appoint her officially must convene as soon as possible.

“I am very fortunate because I’ve seen all the downs, politics and everything. It’s a tough position. I am a little prepared for what lies ahead; it can be brutal,” she said.

“Look you can’t accept a title and expect respect – you must serve your time, earn your stripes and then maybe you will get respect. I don’t think I will be short of critics.”

The owner of Unleashed Combat Sport, which was formed in 2017 added: “Too many women fronting for others in boxing and even if you are not fronting for anyone you still have to prove that you are not.”

Enterprising Hunter owns more business entities including African Brand Architects, Hunter Group and Hunters Fitment.

Veteran members of GPBA Obed Molekwa and Pat Molefe have offered to guide Hunter.

Molekwa of Soweto Boxing Promotions is quoted saying: “She is young and has the energy and enthusiasm to do the work. We will all support her and help her as she steps in big shoes. TK Kometsi is a very strong leader, and he has done well to hand over to a successor that has served boxing and the association faithfully.”

Molefe of Rainbow Boxing Promotions said: “We believe the future of boxing in Gauteng province will see light both in the public and private sector, with Shereen leading [the promoters] in our province.”

Tobias denies causing boxers to be stranded in Namibia

Namibian boxing promoter Nestor Tobias is denying that foreign boxers were stranded in his country and had to beg for their purse monies after a ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Sityatha's accidental death opens fresh wounds

The death of Lwandile “The Angel” Sityatha at Cecilia Makiwane Hospital in Mdantsane has reminded the fight fraternity in the Eastern Cape of an ...
Sport
1 day ago

'Paradero a perfect match to test Makhoba'

WBF international junior bantamweight boxing champion Gcina Makhoba must make use of an opportunity he has been given by promoter Hlula Dladla to ...
Sport
1 day ago

BSA floored in long-running Qithi matter

Boxing SA’s board must humble itself before sports minister Nathi Mthethwa and request financial assistance to settle its protracted labour matter ...
Sport
2 days ago

Mnisi narrowly escapes death after hitting cow

Boxing promoter Jacob Mnisi of J4 Joy International Promoter says he, his driver and a female passenger are lucky to be  alive.
Sport
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Military veterans call for pension and housing issues to be resolved
R10 000 bail for former Transnet legal executive accused of colluding with firm