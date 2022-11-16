Hunter is promoters body's new boss

Newly elected chairperson of the Gauteng Boxing Promoters Association (GPBA) Shereen Hunter has vowed to improve the fortunes of the provincial structure following the departure of its previous leader, Tshele Kometsi.
Kometsi’s tenure as chair ended last week when Boxing SA cancelled his licence.
“[Leading the GPBA] never depended on one person, it has always been collective,” said Hunter who took over the baton from Kometsi over the weekend.
Hunter was the association’s secretary general for five years. Following Boxing SA’s decision on Kometsi, GPBA members convened a meeting over the weekend and members agreed in principle to elect Hunter as the new chair. However, according to their constitution, a general meeting to appoint her officially must convene as soon as possible.
“I am very fortunate because I’ve seen all the downs, politics and everything. It’s a tough position. I am a little prepared for what lies ahead; it can be brutal,” she said.
“Look you can’t accept a title and expect respect – you must serve your time, earn your stripes and then maybe you will get respect. I don’t think I will be short of critics.”
The owner of Unleashed Combat Sport, which was formed in 2017 added: “Too many women fronting for others in boxing and even if you are not fronting for anyone you still have to prove that you are not.”
Enterprising Hunter owns more business entities including African Brand Architects, Hunter Group and Hunters Fitment.
Veteran members of GPBA Obed Molekwa and Pat Molefe have offered to guide Hunter.
Molekwa of Soweto Boxing Promotions is quoted saying: “She is young and has the energy and enthusiasm to do the work. We will all support her and help her as she steps in big shoes. TK Kometsi is a very strong leader, and he has done well to hand over to a successor that has served boxing and the association faithfully.”
Molefe of Rainbow Boxing Promotions said: “We believe the future of boxing in Gauteng province will see light both in the public and private sector, with Shereen leading [the promoters] in our province.”
Hunter is promoters body's new boss
Businesswoman ready to rule
Image: Michael Sheehan/Gallo Images
