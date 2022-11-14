×

Boxing

BSA floored in long-running Qithi matter

Board chair says they will now petition Labour Court

14 November 2022 - 09:13

Boxing SA’s board must humble itself before sports minister Nathi Mthethwa and request financial assistance to settle its protracted labour matter with unfairly dismissed CEO Moffat Qithi.

That is because the longer their legal battle drags on, the more money BSA is likely to part with. BSA suffered a debilitating blow on Friday when Labour Court judge Portia Nkutha-Nkontwana dismissed BSA’s appeal application to review the decision by the CCMA which ruled in Qithi’s favour in 2018...

