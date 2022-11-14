BSA floored in long-running Qithi matter
Board chair says they will now petition Labour Court
Boxing SA’s board must humble itself before sports minister Nathi Mthethwa and request financial assistance to settle its protracted labour matter with unfairly dismissed CEO Moffat Qithi.
That is because the longer their legal battle drags on, the more money BSA is likely to part with. BSA suffered a debilitating blow on Friday when Labour Court judge Portia Nkutha-Nkontwana dismissed BSA’s appeal application to review the decision by the CCMA which ruled in Qithi’s favour in 2018...
BSA floored in long-running Qithi matter
Board chair says they will now petition Labour Court
Boxing SA’s board must humble itself before sports minister Nathi Mthethwa and request financial assistance to settle its protracted labour matter with unfairly dismissed CEO Moffat Qithi.
That is because the longer their legal battle drags on, the more money BSA is likely to part with. BSA suffered a debilitating blow on Friday when Labour Court judge Portia Nkutha-Nkontwana dismissed BSA’s appeal application to review the decision by the CCMA which ruled in Qithi’s favour in 2018...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos