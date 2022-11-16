×

Boxing

Tobias denies causing boxers to be stranded in Namibia

Tobias says fighters chose to wait for hard cash

16 November 2022 - 08:28
Sabelo Ngebinyana is back home after waiting two weeks in Namibia for his pay.
Image: Bruno Pereira

Namibian boxing promoter Nestor Tobias is denying that foreign boxers were stranded in his country and had to beg for their purse monies after a tournament on October 29.

One of them is Sabelo Ngebinyana, whose trainer Bruno Perreira broke the silence last week. Ngebinyana and Perreira spent two weeks in Namibia because the boxer had not been paid his money for the WBO global fight that he lost to that country’s boxer.

Boxers still get paid even if they lose. The purse money is negotiated before a boxer signs fight contract. Once agreed, then the boxer signs a contract. Perreira said Tobias kept telling lies day after day until he (Perreira) had to leave because of bereavement back home.

He said Ngebinyana is back home. “He flew back on Saturday,” said Perreira. “He’s been paid all his money. Even boxers from Ghana, Nigeria and Zimbabwe are also back home; they had been there for two weeks.

However, Tobias said: “No foreign boxer was ever stranded in Namibia and having to beg for their money. We do, however, acknowledge that there has been a slight delay in processing payment which is totally acceptable practice in boxing where visiting boxers would get paid via wire transfer after the fight with anything between one and two weeks after the fight depending on what was agreed up front.

“In this case, the boxers opted to leave with their money in cash and we gave them the option to either wait or fly back to their countries and receive the money in their accounts.

“Talking from our own experience, our boxers would in some instances wait for up to a maximum three weeks for payments to come through from foreign promoters wherever they are in the world because we understand that these promoters have to follow due processes before processing such payments.

“We therefore always fly back immediately after fights outside the country because we know that the funds will be transferred. In this case, the boxers opted to remain in Namibia to wait for their money in hard cash and we afforded them 5-star treatment as far as accommodation and other amenities were concerned until they returned to their countries."

