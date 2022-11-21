Limpopo tourney set to drive message home
Limpopo promoter Dongola organises anti-GBV boxing event
Promoter Phathutshedzo Dongola has announced that his Limpopo Champs Promotions, in partnership with the provincial government, will stage an international professional boxing tournament dubbed “Fight Against GBV” at Ngoako Ramatlhodi Sports Complex in Polokwane on December 2.
“SA, under new government, abolished apartheid laws that prevented women from participating in many sports, and boxing is one of them,” he explained yesterday. “That was crime against women who are today making strides in all codes...
