Wilder empathises after sending Helenius to hospital

While fight fans, specifically devoted followers of Deontay “Bronze Bomber” Wilder, are still gloating about his first round spectacular knockout of Robert “The Nightmare” Helenius on Sunday morning, the former WBC heavyweight champ who sent shockwaves to the heavyweight division is more concerned about Helenius’s health status instead of celebrating his victory.
Helenius was on the offensive and had Wilder trapped in the corner. Wilder released his dangerous right hand which landed on the face, sending Helenius down head first. Wilder’s right hand has left 42 of his 43 victims gasping for air. The only opponent who got up after being hit by the same punch was Tyson Fury.
Helenius remained plastered to the canvas for several minutes before being taken to the hospital. That moment reminded Wilder of Puerto Rican prospect Prichard Colon Melendez who suffered permanent brain damage after being hit consistently with rabbit punches behind his head by American Terrel Williams. Wilder from Tuscaloosa in Alabama broke down and cried when speaking to SecondsOut.Com about dangers of boxing during their post-fight interview.
“You don’t understand, this is a tough business we are in, and that is why I tell people to respect fighters. So, we demand respect all times for every fighter that steps into the ring, I don’t care what their record is, who they are or where they come from.
“We all say what a great knockout, devastating and making history stuff like that, but how much is that man (Helenius) going to suffer. He may be all right now a little bit, but what about the next day, two weeks from now or years from now.
“We’ve saw what can happen, look at Prichard Colon, that man has no kids, man, they don’t understand what we go through, man. This man will never know what it feels like to be somebody’s father, that’s one of the most beautiful things in the world. His family gotta take care of the rest of his life; that’s why you can’t play boxing, this is serious business. We don’t know if Robert is gonna be same after this. My heart goes out for Robert.”
Helenius posted an image of himself on Instagram from hospital on Monday, having had a medical check-up, with the caption: “A big thanks for all the love and support. I’m all good after a check up at the hospital. Stay humble in both victory or defeat.”
Wilder empathises after sending Helenius to hospital
‘You don’t understand, this is a tough business we are in’
Image: Al Bello
While fight fans, specifically devoted followers of Deontay “Bronze Bomber” Wilder, are still gloating about his first round spectacular knockout of Robert “The Nightmare” Helenius on Sunday morning, the former WBC heavyweight champ who sent shockwaves to the heavyweight division is more concerned about Helenius’s health status instead of celebrating his victory.
Helenius was on the offensive and had Wilder trapped in the corner. Wilder released his dangerous right hand which landed on the face, sending Helenius down head first. Wilder’s right hand has left 42 of his 43 victims gasping for air. The only opponent who got up after being hit by the same punch was Tyson Fury.
Helenius remained plastered to the canvas for several minutes before being taken to the hospital. That moment reminded Wilder of Puerto Rican prospect Prichard Colon Melendez who suffered permanent brain damage after being hit consistently with rabbit punches behind his head by American Terrel Williams. Wilder from Tuscaloosa in Alabama broke down and cried when speaking to SecondsOut.Com about dangers of boxing during their post-fight interview.
“You don’t understand, this is a tough business we are in, and that is why I tell people to respect fighters. So, we demand respect all times for every fighter that steps into the ring, I don’t care what their record is, who they are or where they come from.
“We all say what a great knockout, devastating and making history stuff like that, but how much is that man (Helenius) going to suffer. He may be all right now a little bit, but what about the next day, two weeks from now or years from now.
“We’ve saw what can happen, look at Prichard Colon, that man has no kids, man, they don’t understand what we go through, man. This man will never know what it feels like to be somebody’s father, that’s one of the most beautiful things in the world. His family gotta take care of the rest of his life; that’s why you can’t play boxing, this is serious business. We don’t know if Robert is gonna be same after this. My heart goes out for Robert.”
Helenius posted an image of himself on Instagram from hospital on Monday, having had a medical check-up, with the caption: “A big thanks for all the love and support. I’m all good after a check up at the hospital. Stay humble in both victory or defeat.”
Lerato Dlamini loses in Liverpool
Wilder's bout against Helenius a must-win
'Dlamini's blessings for this fight are in the palm of his hands'
Tommy Gun looks to bounce back to action fully loaded
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos