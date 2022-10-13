Tommy Gun looks to bounce back to action fully loaded

It remains to be seen if Thomas “Tommy Gun” Oosthuizen can still catch the fire which made him the biggest drawcard in Golden Gloves boxing tournaments.
The immensely talented left-hander from Boksburg won all his titles – junior and high profile ones – including the SA and IBO super-middleweights as well as the same organisation’s light-heavyweight belts at Emperor's Palace in Kempton Park. He was in his 20s then.
Now 34 years old, Oosthuizen returns to the ring after a year with a a 10-rounder against a fringe opponent, Malawian Limbani Lano, on Sunday afternoon. The fight will be staged at the Carousel Resort in Hammanskraal.
It will be the main event of 5th Elements Boxing Promotions’ six-fight card of promoter Janie Hebler.
In his last fight, in September 2021, Oosthuizen beat Youssouf Kasongo Mwanza on points in a non-title light-heavyweight contest which was also promoted by Hebler in Pretoria.
His Sunday fight will be fought in the heavier cruiserweight division. The truth is that Oosthuizen v Lano contest is a mismatch that should not have been sanctioned, according to the resumes of both boxers. Oosthuizen boasts 16 knockouts wins in his 29 wins in 34 bouts, against three losses and two draws. Lano, 32, has an uninspiring record of seven wins, eight losses and a draw.
Defeat, therefore is no option for hugely experienced Tommy Gun, who will be making his debut under new trainer Peter Smith.
Oosthuizen’s only loss in a local ring was to skillful Thabiso Mchunu. His other defeats were against Igor Mikhalkin and Aleksei Egorov in Germany and Russia respectively.
That was the repercussions of making boxing secondary to his wayward lifestyle which landed him in jail. He was arrested and charged of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and dealing with drugs.
He was broke and feeling miserable until Australia-based former two-weight world champion Lovemore “Black Panther” Ndou bailed him out of that mess.
Oosthuizen was then back in the ring against Mwanza. The boxer’s corner was manned by up and coming trainer, former pro boxer, Harry Ramogoadi, who Oosthuizen ditched for Smith.
Ring veteran Isaac “Golden Boy” Chilemba will be in action against unknown Mbaruku Kheru from Tanzania over 10 rounds.
There will be four more bouts and action will begin at 2pm.
