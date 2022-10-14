×

Boxing

'Dlamini's blessings for this fight are in the palm of his hands'

Promoter says Lights Out has what it takes to win IBO featherweight belt

14 October 2022 - 12:26
Promoter Lebo Mahoko is sandwiched by Lerato Dlamini and Jelbirth Gonera before Dlamini koed the Filipino in three rounds.
Image: Supplied

The fruits of recognising and respecting African culture are sweet, though going through it requires patience and preparedness, says Free State veteran boxing promoter Lebo Mahoko.

Mahoko mentioned this yesterday when speaking about what he thought would happen when his Free State home boy, promising boxer Lerato “Lights Out” Dlamini, opposes James Dickens for the vacant IBO featherweight belt in Liverpool tomorrow night.

Dlamini from Thabong, Welkom, fought in Mahoko's tournament at the Macufe Festival two weeks ago.

"Lerato did himself a great favour when he fought in my tournament at home two weekends ago,” said Mahoko, who staged that international fight which Dlamini won by a third round KO of Filipino Jelbirth Gomera.

“The importance of setting his foot at home brings with it blessings which will carry him through on Saturday. Home is the beginning and the end of an African child’s life,” said Mahoko.

“Don’t get me wrong, I did not say he will win but at the same time I am not implying that he will lose; all I am saying to you is that all the blessings he needed for this fight are right in the palm of his hands. We are happy to have given him a farewell fight.”

Dlamini, trainers Colin Nathan and Shannon Strydom and cut man Bernie Pailman jetted off to England on Wednesday.

Dlamini seems to be a good traveller; he won the WBC Silver title in Saudi Arabia in 2019. The fight tomorrow will only be his second outside SA.

It's amazing how Dlamini's career turned out over the years after he lost his first professional fight in 2015. The tough as teak fighter won his next 17 fights on a trot and 10 of his victims did not last scheduled distances.

Mahoko says he has history with Dlamini.

"He's a boy I have been following from the amateurs; he's got a big heart and he does not give up," he said. "He lost his first pro fight and went into a dark whole. I gave [him] his next two fights and he won both of them and his confidence was back."

SuperSport will cross to the UK tournament at 9pm tomorrow (SS Variety 2).  

