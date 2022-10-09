Thato “Captain Charisma” Bonokoane captured the WBF junior featherweight boxing title by a majority points decision on Sunday afternoon.
The skillful fighter from Kagiso, west rand, who turned 32 on Saturday, defeated equally competent foe Albeto Diego Ruiz of Argentina. There were no knockdowns in their 12 rounder.
The scores were 114-114; 116-112 and 117-111. Their contest headlined J4 Joy International Promoter’s three-title tournament at Feather Market Hall in Gqeberha.
The fight was Bonokoane’s third under this Mpumalanga-based company. It was promoter Jacob Mnisi’s company which staged the third meeting between Bonokoane and Innocent Mantengu in April.
Bonokoane, who won the first of their three fights, scored a unanimous points decision against the man who dethroned him as the national champion. Bonokoane later met Jhallel Payao of the Philippines in what was officially a WBF eliminator in July.
Again Bonokoane emerged victorious, stopping Payao in the 12th round to qualify to challenge for the WBF title on Sunday. He got the attention of the WBF’s ratings committee when he won its Intercontinental title in Pietermaritzburg in October last year.
Bonokoane, who is under the tutelage of young trainer and former professional boxer, Charity Mukondeleli, stopped Mfundisi Ngema in the seventh round. Bonokoane’s victory on Sunday was his 13th against five losses and a draw.
Bonokoane seizes WBF crown after beating Ruiz
No knockdowns in 12-round bout
Image: Eugene Coetzee
Thato “Captain Charisma” Bonokoane captured the WBF junior featherweight boxing title by a majority points decision on Sunday afternoon.
The skillful fighter from Kagiso, west rand, who turned 32 on Saturday, defeated equally competent foe Albeto Diego Ruiz of Argentina. There were no knockdowns in their 12 rounder.
The scores were 114-114; 116-112 and 117-111. Their contest headlined J4 Joy International Promoter’s three-title tournament at Feather Market Hall in Gqeberha.
The fight was Bonokoane’s third under this Mpumalanga-based company. It was promoter Jacob Mnisi’s company which staged the third meeting between Bonokoane and Innocent Mantengu in April.
Bonokoane, who won the first of their three fights, scored a unanimous points decision against the man who dethroned him as the national champion. Bonokoane later met Jhallel Payao of the Philippines in what was officially a WBF eliminator in July.
Again Bonokoane emerged victorious, stopping Payao in the 12th round to qualify to challenge for the WBF title on Sunday. He got the attention of the WBF’s ratings committee when he won its Intercontinental title in Pietermaritzburg in October last year.
Bonokoane, who is under the tutelage of young trainer and former professional boxer, Charity Mukondeleli, stopped Mfundisi Ngema in the seventh round. Bonokoane’s victory on Sunday was his 13th against five losses and a draw.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos