Thato “Captain Charisma” Bonokoane is living proof that it takes a village to raise a child. His boxing career went through a lot of hands before he finally got the highest point when he won the WBF junior featherweight tile on Sunday.
Bonokoane, 32, owes his success to all the individuals for their valuable contributions towards his journey.
The individuals who played a vital role in his life are Thabiso Koetle, Pius and Meme Dipheko, Lehlohonolo Ledwaba, Charity Mukondeleli, Joyce Kungwane, Doctor Mdu Gama, but most importantly Jacob Mnisi.
Koetle was the first trainer to hone Bonokoane’s skills in Kagiso, on the West Rand. Koetle’s other boxer Pius Dipheko retired, opened his own gym and Bonokoane followed him. Dipheko’s wife Meme promoted Bonokoane but the boxer left the couple, who are his homies.
He joined retired former world champion Ledwaba, who had established himself as a top trainer. He then joined promoter Kungwane.
Ledwaba passed away last year, and Bonokoane joined Mukondeleli. Gama provided sponsorship and also opened a gym for Bonokoane while Gama’s Resultant Finance bought Bonokoane a new set of wheels after his victory in the WBF elimination fight in July.
Bonokoane uses the gym to make some money while still waiting for fights. He provides personal training to private clients.
Mnisi’s J4Joy International Promoter staged Bonokoane’s three fights in Mpumalanga and that included Sunday’s fight.
“It’s only fair to pay tribute to all the people who were there in my life from the start to where I am today,” said Bonokoane, whose mother who he described as his No 1 fan passed away in October 2020. “I did not attend her funeral because I was in the quarantine for my fight with Doctor Ntsele.”
He stooped Ntsele in the fourth round in Kungwane’s show in Soweto.
“Without them I would not be where I am today. Big thanks you to all the boxers who helped me with sparring.”
Champ pays tribute to all who supported him
Bonokoane living proof it takes a village to raise a child
Image: Eugene Coetzee
