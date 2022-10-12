×

Boxing

Pailman proud of Mukondeleli's progress as trainer

Veteran taught his protégé how to deal with cuts

12 October 2022 - 09:28
Charity Mukondeleli.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Veteran boxing trainer Bernie Pailman, whose masterly skill of dealing with cuts has made him the best cut man in the country today, is delighted to see his protégé Charity Mukondeleli grow as a trainer in a sport which requires 100% commitment, patience and humility.

Pailman paid his dues and had to humble himself to learn from now late Nick Durandt who taught him the ropes.

Durandt also trained Mukondeleli as a fighter before the boxer teamed up with Pailman towards the end of his career.

Pailman prevented Mukondeleli from becoming a stepping stone for young fighters and advised him to quit in 2006.

The successful businessman employed former pro boxer Mukondeleli as a salesman at his Beachway Spares in Bosmont, Johannesburg, before promoting him to manage his Westside Gym where private clients train.

Mukondeleli, from Louis Trichardt in Limpopo, went solo in 2020 and produced an SA junior-welterweight champ in Prince Dlomo, who still holds the national title.

In July, Mukondeleli helped Thato Bonokoane win the WBF junior-featherweight title elimination fight, and on Sunday Bonokoane captured the belt.

Pailman, who produced eight champions in 2009, said: “I am very happy for his achievements; it makes feel very proud. He still consults when unsure about certain things; recently I taught him how to properly bandage a boxer’s hand wraps.”

“Even before he left for Gqeberha he was with me to learn how to deal with cuts.”

Pailman did first aid courses with the intention to learn how to deal with cuts because those they have ended careers.

Many good trainers have been found wanting when that moment strikes. Pailman enjoys respect from successful trainer Colin Nathan for being superb in dealing with cuts.

They have been working together for over a decade. Together they will be in the corner when Lerato "Lights Out” Dlamini opposes James Dickens for the vacant IBO featherweight belt in Liverpool on Saturday night.

"I must give credit to Nick Durandt; he taught me a lot,” said Pailman.

Malindi – reigning SA bantamweight champion – is Pailman’s last champion.

