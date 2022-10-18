×

Soccer

Chippa’s winning streak doesn’t scare Sekhukhune

Babina Noko unable to replicate the success of last season

18 October 2022 - 09:55
Athenkosi Tsotsi Sports Reporter
Vusimuzi Mncube and his Sekhukhune United team mates are looking to fix their form.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Sekhukhune United winger Vusumuzi Mncube believes Chippa Uniteds form will go out of the window when the two sides clash in a DStv Premiership encounter at the Chatsworth Stadium today at 5pm.

Things have not been rosy for Babina Noko this season in the Premiership, as they have been unable to replicate the success of last season.

Instead, now they are battling with getting a consistent run of results and Kaitano Tembos team have not gelled. Some of the marquee signings that were roped in during the off-season have not performed at the levels that they were expected to hit.

From the 10 games they have played so far, they have only won twice and picked four draws and four losses. In their last two games, Sekhukhune defeated Orlando Pirates and lost to SuperSport United, that pattern of results sums up the state of the team.

They will now brace themselves to take on an on-form Chippa United who have won three games on the spin. Babina Noko ace Mncube is confident they will win the game as they are not intimidated by the Chilli Boys.

“Coming from a loss, I think the guys know whats at stake,” said Mncube.

“We are pumped up and we are ready to take on Chippa. It doesnt matter if they have won three games in a row.

“We are looking forward to that game and Im confident we are going to win the match,” he said.

