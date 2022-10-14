Wilder's bout against Helenius a must-win

If the trilogy fights between Deontay “Bronze Bomber” Wilder and Tyson “Gypsy King” Fury did not take anything away from Wilder, who drew the first one in 2018 and lost the other two by stoppages in seven and 11 rounds in 2020 and 2012, then the 36-year-old former WBC heavyweight American champion will beat Robert Helenius on Sunday morning.
Wilder will face me Helenius from Finland at Barclays Centre in New York. Wilder will be making his return to the ring since his second defeat by Fury on May 17 last year.
Helenius, 38, from Stockholm, is a former European champion who holds the WBA Gold title. He has fought and defeated some big names, including Samuel Peter (former WBC champ) and Derek Chisora, but lost to Dillian Whyte for the vacant WBC Silver title. The big puncher has flattened 20 of his 34 victims against three losses. He has in turn been stopped twice.
He will face Wilder, who is in a must win situation. The concern with Wilder, though, is his state of mind. The boxer has not accepted losing to Fury, instead he believes that he was robbed and as a result Wilder sees himself as still being the WBC champ.
Just recently, he spoke about his fourth fight with Fury, which indicated that he is not focused on big-punching Helenius who can spring a surprise to Wilder’s fans. Wilder also talks about facing IBF, WBO, WBA and IBO holder Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua.
The three fights Wilder had with Fury exposed his thin ability to take a punch, particularly on left ear and it is known now. The lanky Helenius can punch. Wilder needs to accept his losses against Fury so that he can correct his mistakes and also psyche himself up again and have that hunger.
Boxing fundi – former promoter and BSA board member – Andile Sidinile predicted victory for Wilder. The American’s bout against dangerman Helenius will be broadcast live on SuperSport, with the early morning Sunday feed from 3am (SS Action and Max2).
The event will also be live streamed on Showmax.
Wilder's bout against Helenius a must-win
American champ still hung up on loss against Fury
Image: Steve Marcus/Getty Images
