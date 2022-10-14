×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Boxing

Wilder's bout against Helenius a must-win

American champ still hung up on loss against Fury

14 October 2022 - 12:32
Heavyweight boxer Deontay Wilder.
Heavyweight boxer Deontay Wilder.
Image: Steve Marcus/Getty Images

If the trilogy fights between Deontay “Bronze Bomber” Wilder and Tyson “Gypsy King” Fury did not take anything away from Wilder, who drew the first one in 2018 and lost the other two by stoppages in seven and 11 rounds in 2020 and 2012, then the 36-year-old former WBC heavyweight American champion will beat Robert Helenius on Sunday morning.

Wilder will face me Helenius from Finland at Barclays Centre in New York. Wilder will be making his return to the ring since his second defeat by Fury on May 17 last year.

Helenius, 38, from Stockholm, is a former European champion who holds the WBA Gold title. He has fought and defeated some big names, including Samuel Peter (former WBC champ) and Derek Chisora, but lost to Dillian Whyte for the vacant WBC Silver title. The big puncher has flattened 20 of his 34 victims against three losses. He has in turn been stopped twice.

He will face Wilder, who is in a must win situation. The concern with Wilder, though, is his state of mind. The boxer has not accepted losing to Fury, instead he believes that he was robbed and as a result Wilder sees himself as still being the WBC champ.

Just recently, he spoke about his fourth fight with Fury, which indicated that he is not focused on big-punching Helenius who can spring a surprise to Wilder’s fans. Wilder also talks about facing IBF, WBO, WBA and IBO holder Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua.

The three fights Wilder had with Fury exposed his thin ability to take a punch, particularly on left ear and it is known now. The lanky Helenius can punch. Wilder needs to accept his losses against Fury so that he can correct his mistakes and also psyche himself up again and have that hunger.

Boxing fundi – former promoter and BSA board member – Andile Sidinile predicted victory for Wilder. The American’s bout against dangerman Helenius will be broadcast live on SuperSport, with the early morning Sunday feed from 3am (SS Action and Max2).

The event will also be live streamed on Showmax.

'Dlamini's blessings for this fight are in the palm of his hands'

The fruits of recognising and respecting African culture are sweet, though going through it requires patience and preparedness, says Free State ...
Sport
1 hour ago

Tommy Gun looks to bounce back to action fully loaded

It remains to be seen if Thomas “Tommy Gun” Oosthuizen can still catch the fire which made him the biggest drawcard in Golden Gloves boxing ...
Sport
1 day ago

Champ pays tribute to all who supported him

Thato “Captain Charisma” Bonokoane is living proof that it takes a village to raise a child. His boxing career went through a lot of hands before he ...
Sport
2 days ago

Pailman proud of Mukondeleli's progress as trainer

Veteran boxing trainer Bernie Pailman, whose masterly skill of dealing with cuts has made him the best cut man in the country today, is delighted to ...
Sport
2 days ago

Maretloane and other ex-champs honoured

Tsietsi Maretloane’s historic victory in becoming the first black South African boxer to win the undisputed SA featherweight title in 1977 has not ...
Sport
3 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Magistrate murder accused abandons bid for bail
The Impaq Online School, Grade 4 – 12