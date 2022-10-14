Gauteng police have arrested the man who was last seen with missing four-year-old Bokgabo Poo who disappeared on Monday afternoon.
Police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said the suspect was arrested on Friday morning in Boksburg on the East Rand.
“Police can confirm that the suspect in a kidnapping case of Bokgabo was arrested in Boksburg North this morning, October 14 2022. It is reported that a member of the community saw the suspect in Boksburg North and called the police who responded swiftly and arrested the suspect,’’ said Masondo.
He said the suspect has been taken in for questioning about Bokgabo’s disappearance.
“The police would like to thank the community who have been working with the police in the search for the suspect. The police are currently interviewing the suspect about the whereabouts of little Bokgabo,” said Masondo.
Day four of the search for the little girl saw patrollers searching the area again. Members of the community appeared tense with parents holding their children by the hand and some calling out for their children to return home. Every other taxi has a poster with Bokgabo's face on it.
On Thursday, the girl's grandmother pleaded for the safe return of Bokgabo, saying she was willing to take her in whatever form.
“If he can just bring our child back. Dead or alive, we want her back,” she said.
The K9 unit and police officers, along with community safety MEC Faith Mazibuko, were dispatched to a veld in Tamboville where there were reports of two men with a wheelie-bin who were allegedly spotted digging on Wednesday evening.
According to residents in the area, children playing in the veld saw two men with what looked like a child.
On Tuesday, a mutilated body was found in the same area, sparking fears that it might be little Bokgabo. However, her parents said as they await DNA results they were hopeful that their child was still alive.
Police arrest man last seen with little Bokgabo (4)
Image: Supplied
