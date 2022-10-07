×

Boxing

God is paving my way, says Takane

Boxer out to dethrone Mokebisi

07 October 2022 - 12:11
Monalisa Takane challenges for the S junior-featherweight boxing title on Sunday.
Image: Supplied

Monalisa Takane was prophetic when she declared herself the new SA junior featherweight champion. She will challenge champion Matshidiso Mokebisi at Feather Market Theatre in Gqeberha on Sunday.

“Mark 11 verse 24 states that whatever you desire when you pray, believe that you will receive it,” said the challenger, who said she prayed that when she gets to fight for the South African title, that fight must take place at home.

That has been granted and Takane, from Kirkwood, Eastern Cape, will enjoy home advantage against the champion from Free State.

The challenger graduated from the amateur ranks in 2020. All her four professional fights that she won took place in Johannesburg before she went back home where she joined trainer Sonwabo Mzamo.

“My destiny has already been decided. Everything I prayed for has been answered. This is God’s will and nothing will stop me from becoming a champion,” she said. “God is completing what He started. The fact that this fight will take place at home is proof that I must be crowned at home. Like I said, I prayed for all this.”

She said she may be inexperienced as a professional fighter but has massive experience as a boxer. "I spent 15 years as an amateur where I achieved a lot,” she said.

Mokebisi has been around since 2008 and has won 16 of her 27 fights.

She failed in her attempt to win the WBF title when she was defeated on points by Katie Healy from the UK in July.

That fight was staged by the same Mpumalanga-based promotion of prominent businessman Jacob Mnisi, which will stage its maiden tourney in Gqeberha. 

In the main bout, Thato “Captain Charisma” Bonokoane and Diego Albert Ruiz will fight for the vacant WBF junior featherweight belt, while Michael Daries and Siphenathi Bobandla will oppose each other for the Eastern Cape bantamweight title.

There will be three more fights, and action will begin at 2pm.

Magistrate murder accused abandons bid for bail
