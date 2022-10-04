It was a healthy, democratic process – Matiti on promoters association poll

Newly elected chairman of the National Professional Boxing Promoters Association Ayanda Matiti has conceded the race to the hot seat was tough.
The elective conference took place in Durban in the wee hours of Sunday. Matiti won by 38 votes to Mbali Zantsi’s 32. The conference is said to have attracted 70 Boxing SA licensed promoters.
The national executive committee will be in office for three years. There was gossip that there would be no contest for the chairmanship position but instead a smooth sail for Matiti.
This was after Tshele Kometsi, who was suspended by BSA in June – which he appealed, accusing the regulator of not having powers to suspend him – was reinstated by a judge on Tuesday last week.
“It was a healthy, democratic process," said Matiti yesterday, adding that for him the historic moment came the day when they launched the National Professional Boxing Promoters Association by forming an interim structure in 2017.
This took place at SABC, where a meeting of all promoters was convened by BSA which advised that each province must nominate a person they preferred to serve in the interim structure. Eastern Cape assigned Matiti.
Matiti’s deputy is Lebo Mahoko, who defeated Isaac Hlatshwayo. Mahoko had 37 votes – five more than the former world boxing champion's.
Landile Malinga’s 38 votes were enough to see her elected national secretary against Shereen Hunter who had 32 votes. Phathutshedzo Dongola is Malinga’s deputy. Khaya Majeke was elected treasurer via a lopsided votes of 41 to 29 against Jack Brice. Janie Hebler won the position to head communications, branding and marketing.
Jacob Mnisi is the head of stakeholders engagement and business component. They all have three years to change the image of the sport.
BSA board chairman Luthando jack said: “We are excited that finally we have a national promoters structure to engage with, this is long overdue. We engaged them about issues of norms and standards, professional development, readiness to host excellent tournaments – remember that the SABC is coming back and it will provide television dates. The department of sports in KwaZulu-Natal was part of the elective conference, we are happy.”
