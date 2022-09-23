All eyes on Magagane in fight for new title

Promoter Tshele Kometsi still crows like a rooster when he talks about Jeff "911" Magagane, whose achievements as a fighter are a far cry compared to his capability.
This is something Kometsi did two years ago when he witnessed Magagane flaunt his stuff to eventually win the Gauteng lightweight boxing title after his outstanding performance against the equally competent foe Michael Mokoena in Randburg.
Kometsi was mesmerised. But then, Magagane took three steps backwards by three fights in a row before bouncing back to win the WBA Pan African title.
Kometsi, who is chairperson of the Gauteng Boxing Provincial Association (GPBA), says the time has come for Magagane to take a stand and be counted among the champions.
He challenges reigning national featherweight champ Asanda Gingqi at the Portuguese Hall, south of Johannesburg, on Sunday afternoon.
Their 12-rounder will form part of the tournament dubbed “Heritage Day” that will be presented by GPBA through Unleashed Combat Sport of Shereen Hunter.
“I had a conversation with Jeff and his trainer (Alan Toweel Junior) and they convinced me that the title remains here,” said Kometsi yesterday.
Gingqi, 29, from Mdantsane in Eastern Cape will bid for the third defence.
“This is his (Magagane's) opportunity. His moment, which he must grab with both hands. It will change his future completely, but if he misses this one, then the train is gone. He must just forget,” said Kometsi.
Magagane, 31, from Power Park in Soweto, was made to bring his “A” game against the immovable force in three-fight new-comer Itumeleng Tsholo in January.
That hard-fought win put Magagane in contention to challenge Gingqi. He just needed to win his next fight – an eight-rounder against Sanele Maduna in May – to cement his position as the No 1 contender for the national title.
Ushered to battle by veteran trainer Alan Toweel Junior, Magagane avenged the loss he suffered in Durban and outpointed Maduna.
"Magagane has a slight ring advantage over Ginqgi, having fought 20 times already, with 15 wins and five losses. “I am going out there to collect what’s mine – the SA featherweight title,” said Magagane in his parting shot.
There will be five undercard matches.
Said Hunter: “We will host all-female eight amateur fights. That will take us through the first half of the day. The venue is all set up anyway. Then in the afternoon we will have the professional tournament starting around 2pm.”
All eyes on Magagane in fight for new title
Promoter Kometsi expects him to bring his A-game to unseat Gingqi
Image: Nick Lourens
