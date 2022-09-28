'Lights Out' promises to outfox foe ahead of IBO title bout

Lerato “Lights Out” Dlamini has promised to box smart, brighten the lights against Filipino Jelbirt Gomera and avoid getting cut during their 10 rounder on Friday night at Pacofs Hall in Bloemfontein.
A serious cut could compromise Dlamini’s biggest chance of claiming the IBO featherweight title. On October 15, Dlamini will be in action for the vacant IBO title against Englishman Jazza Dickens at Eventim Olympia, Probellum, in Liverpool .This was confirmed yesterday by Probellum president Richard Schaefer.
Dlamini signed on the dotted line with veteran promoter Lebo Mahoko’s Dream Team to fight Gomera long before the offer for the IBO belt. Friday night’s fight will headline Mahoko’s tournament, which is part of the Macufe Festival in Bloemfontein.
The event is dubbed “Home Coming”, which is a way of Mahoko welcoming back home Dlamini who has not fought in front of local fans in the Free State since relocating to Johannesburg where he joined HotBox Gym under accomplished trainer Colin Nathan seven years ago.
“I must box smart – make sure I win clean, no cuts,” said the boxer. “Opportunities like these don’t come often, especially like last year when nothing good happened for me. The offer in the UK is going to put me up there. I mean I will be facing former two-times world challenger Dickens.
“Everything happens for a reason. God knows that I have the capabilities of winning both fights. The fight on Friday is like an eliminator. Gomera like Jazza is a southpaw, and I can box well against southpaws.”
Dlamini says their biggest fight to date was when he produced a huge upset in South African boxing when he defeated experienced and skilled former world champion Simpiwe “V12” Vetyeka.
Dlamini, who last fought in July when he stopped ring veteran Toto Helebe in three rounds, is currently rated No 6 by the WBC and No 8 by the IBF.
Mahoko’s tournament also features an ABU middleweight championship between reigning SA champ John “Section 29” Bopape against Mbiya Kanku from the Congo.
Action will begin early with a development tournament, which will pave the way for the big guns later in the evening.
'Lights Out' promises to outfox foe ahead of IBO title bout
Dlamini returns home to showcase skills
Image: Nick Lourens
Lerato “Lights Out” Dlamini has promised to box smart, brighten the lights against Filipino Jelbirt Gomera and avoid getting cut during their 10 rounder on Friday night at Pacofs Hall in Bloemfontein.
A serious cut could compromise Dlamini’s biggest chance of claiming the IBO featherweight title. On October 15, Dlamini will be in action for the vacant IBO title against Englishman Jazza Dickens at Eventim Olympia, Probellum, in Liverpool .This was confirmed yesterday by Probellum president Richard Schaefer.
Dlamini signed on the dotted line with veteran promoter Lebo Mahoko’s Dream Team to fight Gomera long before the offer for the IBO belt. Friday night’s fight will headline Mahoko’s tournament, which is part of the Macufe Festival in Bloemfontein.
The event is dubbed “Home Coming”, which is a way of Mahoko welcoming back home Dlamini who has not fought in front of local fans in the Free State since relocating to Johannesburg where he joined HotBox Gym under accomplished trainer Colin Nathan seven years ago.
“I must box smart – make sure I win clean, no cuts,” said the boxer. “Opportunities like these don’t come often, especially like last year when nothing good happened for me. The offer in the UK is going to put me up there. I mean I will be facing former two-times world challenger Dickens.
“Everything happens for a reason. God knows that I have the capabilities of winning both fights. The fight on Friday is like an eliminator. Gomera like Jazza is a southpaw, and I can box well against southpaws.”
Dlamini says their biggest fight to date was when he produced a huge upset in South African boxing when he defeated experienced and skilled former world champion Simpiwe “V12” Vetyeka.
Dlamini, who last fought in July when he stopped ring veteran Toto Helebe in three rounds, is currently rated No 6 by the WBC and No 8 by the IBF.
Mahoko’s tournament also features an ABU middleweight championship between reigning SA champ John “Section 29” Bopape against Mbiya Kanku from the Congo.
Action will begin early with a development tournament, which will pave the way for the big guns later in the evening.
Toweel happy to see '911' lift SA title at last
All eyes on Magagane in fight for new title
Bopape earns top spot in tournaments
Mpumalanga honours Lubisi for boxing revival
Rusty Campbell comes face to face with Luvuyo Sizani
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos