Bopape earns top spot in tournaments

Not so long ago John “Section 29” Bopape was dismissed as a no-hoper who should reconsider his boxing career.
All of a sudden the fighter from Alexandra township is hailed as the national pride. This after winning the SA middleweight title from Nkululeko “Bull Dog” Mhlongo.
Bopape will now attempt to conquer Africa when he welcomes Congolose Mbiya Kanku for the African Boxing Union title on September 30.
Their 12-rounder will deputise for the international non-title fight between Lerato “Lights Out” Dlamini and Jelbirt Gomera of the Philippines at Pacofs Hall in Bloemfontein. These fights will be organised by veteran promoter Lebo Mahoko of Dream Team Promotion.
His tournament – bankrolled by the Free State government – will mark the return of Macufe African Cultural Festival in Bloemfontein. Macufe has not taken place for the past two years due to Covid-19.
The intriguing thing about Bopape’s win over Mhlongo is that no one gave him a chance against his better skilled foe despite the fact that Bopape had already beaten Mhlongo in their first fight. The expectation was that Mhlongo would avenge his loss with a painful boxing lesson.
But it was the supposed student who introduced new tactics which his tutor could not adapt to. A visibly vanquished Mhlongo was rescued from total destruction in the 11th round.
Bopape’s achievement earned him the honour of topping a boxing tournament. His home girl, promoter Joyce Kungwane, gave him that privilege when she staged a tournament to honour fallen hero Lehlohonolo "Hands of Stone" Ledwaba in July. Bopape reciprocated with an eighth round stoppage of Snamiso Ntuli to register the first successful defence of the national belt.
Now Mahoko – who staged the Mhlongo-Bopape rematch – has featured him as the main supporting act to his tournament. This is an honour for the man who has previously been used just to fill boxing tournaments.
“It’s a blessing to be recognised by promoters with top spot in their tournaments,” said Bopape. “I appreciate it truly.”
Lebo Mashitoa, Jackson Kaptein, Frans Ramabolu and Kagiso Hlungwani will also be in action on the night.
Bopape earns top spot in tournaments
Section 29 to face Kanku in African Boxing Union bout
Image: Supplied
Not so long ago John “Section 29” Bopape was dismissed as a no-hoper who should reconsider his boxing career.
All of a sudden the fighter from Alexandra township is hailed as the national pride. This after winning the SA middleweight title from Nkululeko “Bull Dog” Mhlongo.
Bopape will now attempt to conquer Africa when he welcomes Congolose Mbiya Kanku for the African Boxing Union title on September 30.
Their 12-rounder will deputise for the international non-title fight between Lerato “Lights Out” Dlamini and Jelbirt Gomera of the Philippines at Pacofs Hall in Bloemfontein. These fights will be organised by veteran promoter Lebo Mahoko of Dream Team Promotion.
His tournament – bankrolled by the Free State government – will mark the return of Macufe African Cultural Festival in Bloemfontein. Macufe has not taken place for the past two years due to Covid-19.
The intriguing thing about Bopape’s win over Mhlongo is that no one gave him a chance against his better skilled foe despite the fact that Bopape had already beaten Mhlongo in their first fight. The expectation was that Mhlongo would avenge his loss with a painful boxing lesson.
But it was the supposed student who introduced new tactics which his tutor could not adapt to. A visibly vanquished Mhlongo was rescued from total destruction in the 11th round.
Bopape’s achievement earned him the honour of topping a boxing tournament. His home girl, promoter Joyce Kungwane, gave him that privilege when she staged a tournament to honour fallen hero Lehlohonolo "Hands of Stone" Ledwaba in July. Bopape reciprocated with an eighth round stoppage of Snamiso Ntuli to register the first successful defence of the national belt.
Now Mahoko – who staged the Mhlongo-Bopape rematch – has featured him as the main supporting act to his tournament. This is an honour for the man who has previously been used just to fill boxing tournaments.
“It’s a blessing to be recognised by promoters with top spot in their tournaments,” said Bopape. “I appreciate it truly.”
Lebo Mashitoa, Jackson Kaptein, Frans Ramabolu and Kagiso Hlungwani will also be in action on the night.
Mpumalanga honours Lubisi for boxing revival
Rusty Campbell comes face to face with Luvuyo Sizani
Munyai camp files complaint with BSA over scoring against Komanisi
Rabbit punches must be strictly forbidden
Upbeat Komanisi downplays victory
From drugs, to rehab and into the ring
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos