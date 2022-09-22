×

Boxing

Bopape earns top spot in tournaments

Section 29 to face Kanku in African Boxing Union bout

22 September 2022 - 09:14
John Bopape
Image: Supplied

Not so long ago John “Section 29” Bopape was dismissed as a no-hoper who should reconsider his boxing career.

All of a sudden the fighter from Alexandra township is hailed as the national pride. This after winning the SA middleweight title from Nkululeko “Bull Dog” Mhlongo.

Bopape will now attempt to conquer Africa when he welcomes Congolose Mbiya Kanku for the African Boxing Union title on September 30.

Their 12-rounder will deputise for the international non-title fight between Lerato “Lights Out” Dlamini and Jelbirt Gomera of the Philippines at Pacofs Hall in Bloemfontein. These fights will be organised by veteran promoter Lebo Mahoko of Dream Team Promotion.

His tournament – bankrolled by the Free State government – will mark the return of Macufe African Cultural Festival in Bloemfontein. Macufe has not taken place for the past two years due to Covid-19.

The intriguing thing about Bopape’s win over Mhlongo is that no one gave him a chance against his better skilled foe despite the fact that Bopape had already beaten Mhlongo in their first fight. The expectation was that Mhlongo would avenge his loss with a painful boxing lesson.

But it was the supposed student who introduced new tactics which his tutor could not adapt to. A visibly vanquished Mhlongo was rescued from total destruction in the 11th round.

Bopape’s achievement earned him the honour of topping a boxing tournament. His home girl, promoter Joyce Kungwane, gave him that privilege when she staged a tournament to honour fallen hero Lehlohonolo "Hands of Stone" Ledwaba in July. Bopape reciprocated with an eighth round stoppage of Snamiso Ntuli to register the first successful defence of the national belt.

Now Mahoko – who staged the Mhlongo-Bopape rematch – has featured him as the main supporting act to his tournament. This is an honour for the man who has previously been used just to fill boxing tournaments.  

“It’s a blessing to be recognised by promoters with top spot in their tournaments,” said Bopape. “I appreciate it truly.”

Lebo Mashitoa, Jackson Kaptein, Frans Ramabolu and Kagiso Hlungwani will also be in action on the night.

Mpumalanga honours Lubisi for boxing revival

Boxing administrator Oupa Lubisi’s undying love for the sport has given him not only more energy to drive around Mpumalanga and engage with retired ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Rusty Campbell comes face to face with Luvuyo Sizani

There are concerns that former SA super-middleweight boxing champ Rowen “Braveheart” Campbell could have chosen a wrong opponent in Luvuyo Sizani.
Sport
1 day ago

Munyai camp files complaint with BSA over scoring against Komanisi

Grossly agitated by the decision he deemed dishonorable, boxing trainer Alan Toweel Junior confirmed yesterday filing a formal complaint with Boxing ...
Sport
1 day ago

Rabbit punches must be strictly forbidden

Boxing SA, like the World Boxing Council, must urge referees to be vigilant and strictly apply the rules concerning rabbit punches, which are putting ...
Sport
2 days ago

Upbeat Komanisi downplays victory

The former featherweight champion added the lightweight strap to his collection over the weekend after dethroning defending champion Tshifhiwa Munyai ...
Sport
3 days ago

From drugs, to rehab and into the ring

The 24-year-old talented fighter has successfully turned his life around for the better. That is illustrated by becoming eligible to challenge ...
Sport
3 days ago

