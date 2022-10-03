SA boxing legends in emotional reunion gig
Retired heroes mingled with ex opponents, reminisced on olden days
Unity and speaking in one voice will remedy the ailing boxing in SA . This is the general view from the country’s all-time great fighters who gathered at Bernie’s Joint, Koedoespoort in Pretoria, where the Boxing Legends United South Africa reunion took place on Saturday. ..
