Man Utd's performance 'far from acceptable' - Eriksen

Manchester - Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen said Sunday's 6-3 thrashing by Manchester City was "far from acceptable" and that they had allowed Pep Guardiola's side to play to their strengths instead of imposing their own game.
United came into Sunday's derby at the Etihad Stadium on the back of four successive league wins, a run that included victories over Arsenal and Liverpool, but hat-tricks from Erling Haaland and Phil Foden earned City a crushing victory.
United's Antony curled a stunning strike into the net early in the second half, before substitute Anthony Martial added a late consolation double to make the scoreline more respectable.
"Everyone feels it was a very bad day at the office," Eriksen told Sky Sports. "We started on the wrong foot. They had chances straight from kick-off. We can only blame ourselves.
"We missed a bit of courage to play out from the back and we let them be at their strength. The main focus from this game will be on ourselves.
"There are a lot of things we need to change and a lot of things we need to do better. Today was far from acceptable from what we should be doing."
United travel to Omonia Nicosia in the Europa League midweek before taking on Everton in the Premier League on Sunday.
Meanwhile, United coach Erik ten Hag said a lack of belief was the reason his side capitulated so badly in their thrashing at the hands of local rivals Manchester City
“We lacked belief from the start,” Ten Hag said. “In the last five games we had a strong belief, today it was the other way around. “We are not defending front foot and we let them play. In possession we were not brave enough, made mistakes and bad decisions — then you get hammered.
“There are never excuses in top football, you have to bring results, but it is normal in our process we will have setbacks. We just have to learn from it.”
Ten Hag also explained why substitute Anthony Martial was the man he turned to in the second half to try to get United back in the match, rather than Cristiano Ronaldo, and why big-money signing Casemiro was again overlooked for a starting spot.
“I wouldn't bring him (Ronaldo) in out of respect for his big career,” Ten Hag added. “Anthony Martial needed the minutes and he scored two goals. “When we signed him (Casemiro) we started to win. It is about the team, and the team was doing really well."
