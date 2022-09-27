Jeff “911” Magagane did not only provide the answer to the question about his commitment in boxing when he performed beyond his ability to successfully end the reign of defending South African featherweight boxing champ Asanda Ginqi at the Portuguese Hall, southern Johannesburg, on Sunday.
Toweel happy to see '911' lift SA title at last
Boxer repays trainer after 'seven tough years'
Image: Shandré Thompson
Jeff “911” Magagane did not only provide the answer to the question about his commitment in boxing when he performed beyond his ability to successfully end the reign of defending South African featherweight boxing champ Asanda Ginqi at the Portuguese Hall, southern Johannesburg, on Sunday.
But the former Gauteng and WBA Pan African champion also responded on behalf of his trainer Alan Toweel Junior to non-achievers who always have something negative to say when a trainer has guided a fighter to winning a championship.
They always accuse those trainers of taking glory from the trainers that started with those boxers from nowhere. It happened way back to the great Nick Durandt who was producing SA, World and International champions as if that was getting out of fashion. In recent times, it happened to Colin Nathan despite him turning Hekkie Budler into a household name.
The same was said when Toweel assisted Tshifhiwa Munyai to win the SA lightweight belt.
Magagane, who made his debut under Toweel in 2015, made life easy at the weekend. Toweel actually paid tribute to his mother, wife and sisters who continuously encouraged him to have patience with Magagane.
“It’s been tough seven years with Jeff,” said Toweel. “He joined my stable in 2015 from his first fight to date. Finally, the aggravation and loyalty has paid off after Jeff won the SA title.
“On Sunday, Jeff put up his best performance to date; he was focused and worked according to a sound game-plan and, most of all, he did not play around in the ring. In the past 14 months, a different Jeff has been training in my gym; his hard work, consistency in preparations and his realisation that boxing is his career that can help put food on the table for his family contributed to him in winning the featherweight title."
The judges scored the fight 117-112 and 119-109 (twice).
Earlier on, Mhlanganisi Sogcwayi shocked Itumeleng Tsholo with a fourth-round knockout while Theo Nxayiphi outsmarted Mpho Seforo over six rounds. Siyakhowa Kuse did the same to George Kandulo over six rounds.
Other results:
Mthusi Sekano beat Manuel Sekele, TKO 3; Micahel Head beat Xolisa Xabanisa, TKO 2; Chris Golding beat Thuso Morakadi on points over 6 rounds; Bheki Maitse beat Phineas Jele on points over 4 rounds
