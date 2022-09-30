Mthalane upbeat ahead of his swansong

Moruti Mthalane says it is going to be an emotional moment of his life as a boxer tomorrow when he walks into the ring for the last time at Pietermaritzburg City Hall.
He will bid farewell to his illustrious career which began 22 years ago at the Arena in Durban where knocked out Wiseman Mnguni in the third round on December 10 2000.
At 39, turning 40 on October 6, the former SA, WBC International, IBF International and world and IBO flyweight champion from Lindelani in Durban will take on Diomel Diocos from the Philippines in a non-title fight over 10 rounds – curtesy of Nomvelo Shezi, whose Mvelo Promotions will stage the all-important fight for Mthalane.
“Yes it’s the final one,” said Mthalane, who will be involved in his 43rd fight. He has won 39 and lost three with two stoppages. Diocos, 29, has 15 wins, seven losses and three draws.
“I never thought this day will come when I started boxing. I always heard people talking saying sport in general is a short career. I did not put it in my mind. Now is the time. I am proud of myself; I started boxing at the age of 3 and now I am about 40 years old. Many sports people retired at 33 or 35 but I pushed until I am 40.”
Famously known as “Baby Face”, Mthalane says the promoter – a former professional fighter – asked if she can organise an ABU title for him.
“I said no I am not interested in any title because it was going to cost her a lot of money through sanctioning fee,” he said. “Also If I fight for a belt and win it means I must defend it. I have made up my mind that this is final. I received many calls from promoters saying I can still do it and I said to them can I first fight and we talk later when I knew already in my mind that my mind is made up; it’s the last one.”
Mthalane says fighting outside SA was beneficial. “Money was much better,” he said. “I am happy that I started this in front of home crowd and my last fight is in front of them.” He said he watched taped fights of his opponent and the Filipino’s style will suit his.
“I want to put up a good performance,” said Mthalanae, who has never been in a dull fight. Even in his stoppages by Nkqubela Gwazela (in 2004) and Nonito Donaire (2008), Mthalane wanted to continue but trainer Nick Durandt would not allow that to happen.
Mthalane, who is now under trainer Colin Nathan, says he is already involved in some business, which he would not divulge.
“I will still attend boxing because it is my favorite sport,” he said. This sport is too dangerous; I have seen some boxers who were in boxing and they don’t look good. I have done my health check-ups, including my brain scan, and I am still okay."
Mthalane upbeat ahead of his swansong
Boxer reflects on career with pride
