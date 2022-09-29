Lightning will not strike twice, Macibela warns Bell

Lightning never strikes the same place twice, warns boxing trainer Welsh Macibela whose charge Ntomboqala Tolashe takes on reigning SA junior-lightweight champion Nozipho Bell at the Nangoza Jebe Hall in New Brighton, Gqeberha, next weekend.
“What happened in the first fight will not happen again on October 2,” warned Macibela, a Cape Town-based former pro boxer who is a member of the South African National Defence Force.
“Bell was done a favour on July 24 last year.”
Bell has won the national title twice already. She won it in 2016 and vacated it due to winning the WBF featherweight belt against Unathi Myekeni in 2019. Bell reclaimed the South African title after defeating Tolashe from Khayelitsha, Cape Town, last year.
Their upcoming rematch will headline Silindokuhle Boxing Promotion’s tournament where Bell from Walmer in Gqeberha captured the WBF belt after defeating vastly experienced former two-weight WBF junior feather and featherweight champion Myekeni.
“I was not okay with that loss in our first fight but there was no other way I had to accept the decision,” said Macibela of the SAI Boxing Club in Khayelitsha.
“We were robbed. I mean we controlled the fight from round one but we lost it purely because Ntomboqala was not known at that time and also that she fought the champion at her home ground.
“But we are going back there to correct that decision. Lightning never strikes the same place twice.”
He said Tolashe bounced back twice and beat both Raider Muleba and Mashudu Ramakwelo to qualify to challenge Bell again.
“Boxing people must come see for themselves what I mean when I say we were robbed,” said Macibela. “I am personally inviting them to our second fight; we are going in there to correct that injustice.”
Bell last fought on December 19, when she defeated ring veteran Matshidiso Mokebisi from Kroonstad in the Free State for the IBF Intercontinental title in Gqeberha.
Promoter Sibongile Kebe has included a 10-rounder for the provincial title between Mziwoxolo “The General” Ndwayana and Odwa Gaxa as the main supporting contest of the tournament that is bankrolled by the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro.
Action on Sunday will begin at 2pm.
Lightning will not strike twice, Macibela warns Bell
Trainer Macibela vouches for his charge Tolashe for SA title
Image: Eugene Coetzee
