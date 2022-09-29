The pre-fight medical for TLB Boxing Promotion’s tournament scheduled to take place at Sun Bet Arena in Pretoria on Saturday went well yesterday, according to promoter Joyce Kungwane whose event dubbed Celeb City will feature an exhibition bout between Cassper Nyovest and Priddy Uggly.
This is the most anticipated celebrity fight simply because it marks Nyovest’s return since he was beaten by Anga “NaakMusiq” Makhubalo in April.
Kungwane said Nyovest, real name Refiloe Phoolo, and Ricardo Moloi will meet over five rounds in a catch weight division.
In the main bout of the real boxing tournament, Cowan Ray will put the SA super middleweight belt on the line against Asemahle Willem over 12 rounds, while Layten Gloss will take on Akani Sambo for the vacant Gauteng bantamweight title over 10 rounds.
Gloss will be aiming to reclaim the provincial title he lost on the scales early this year when he failed to make the required weight limit. Simpiwe “Chain Reaction” Konkco will take on Garren Diagan of the Philippines over 10 rounds.
“The pre-fight medical went very well,” said Kungwane “Both fighters in the main bout [Ray and Willem] are already within the weight limit. That includes Cassper and Priddy Uggly.
“I anticipate excitement all around but mostly Ray who will be fighting at home in Pretoria for the first time; he has not had such an opportunity. Gloss would want to win back the title he lost on the scales.”
Action will begin at 4pm. Tickets sell at Webticket for R350 for general seating and R1,200 for ringside seats.
All systems go as Cassper versus Priddy Ugly gets medical approval
Green light for Ray and Willem in main bout
Image: Joyce Kungwane
