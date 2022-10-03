Dlamini knocks Filipino’s lights out
And Bopape gets the ABU belt at six-bout Dream Team tournament
God’s timing is always perfect, says Lerato “Lights Out” Dlamini after his third-round knockout victory over Jerlbirt Gomera in a match that put the South African on the path to greener pastures...
