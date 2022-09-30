Boxing promoters body not dependent on the formation of provincial structures

The establishment of the SA Boxing Promoters Association is not dependent on the formation of provincial structures, according to Boxing SA (BSA) chairperson Luthando Jack.
He was responding to a question on why the regulator is rushing into assisting with the formation of the national promoters structure tomorrow when it has not made sure that all provinces have held their conventions.
The only province that has held its convention is Gauteng.
KwaZulu-Natal has its convention this weekend in Durban, and the expectation was that BSA will do the same with all the provinces. That would be a precursor to the national convention, where the national promoters' structure should be elected.
Among provincial chairpersons – who would have been elected during provincial conventions – they would automatically form the national structure. Among themselves they would elect a politburo (an executive committee which includes the chairperson).
But a lot changed when a new SA Boxing Act No 11 of 2001 came into being, replacing the old one, which made every single white licensee more important than their black counterparts.
The regulator confirmed this week that it will form part of the elective conference, where the national promoters' structure will be elected at Umhlanga Garden Court in Durban.
Jack said: “Not really – the act basically says we must assist in forming associations as well as federations at national level. The national structure is not a product of provincial structures.
“We are just assisting them to be organised as in line of the Act. Even their constitution must be in line with the Act. Our interest is to see to it that they are organised as promoters and [that] there is a national structure that we as the regulator talks to. That is our principal interest.”
