Retired two-weight SA champion Mabhuti “Mcman” Sinyabi is now targeting Sanlam Marathon which takes place in Cape Town next month.
This follows after he finished his debut Comrades Marathon inside nine hours.
Sinyabi – who recoded nine defences of the SA junior-featherweight belt – was awarded with the Bill Rowan medal for his achievement in the 90km ultramarathon in KZN. Bill Rowan won the first Comrades Marathon in 1921, in 8 hours and 59 seconds. This sparked the idea for the medal in his honour, introduced 2000 to recognise runners who finish the Comrades between 7:30:00 and 8:59:59.
“I went there and executed my game plan well; everything just went well,” said Sinyabi.
By the time he retired from boxing in 2016, Sinyabi had added the national featherweight title in his collection in 2015. His pro career record is 29 wins and five losses.
“Mentally and physically I was fit,” said the knockout artist who left 20 of his 29 victims in boxing gasping for air.
“I have got four titles as a boxer; so if I can have five medals in the Comrades Marathon, consistently winning the Bill Rowan medal I will retire. My focus is now on the Cape Town Marathon which takes place next month.”
If Sinyabi does not get the Bill Rowan medal again, he can run to finish and claim the Vic Clapham medal at the Comrades.
Known as the cut-off medal for those who finish after 11 hours but ahead of the 12th hour cut-off, the medal was named after Clapham. It is is said the Englishman who fought in World War I started the Comrades Marathon in 1921 by running between Pietermaritzburg and Durban.
Sinyabi now targets Cape Town Marathon
Former boxing champ spurred on by sub-9 showing at Comrades
Image: Supplied
