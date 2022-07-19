The match-up between Tiisetso Modisadife and Zolile Miya for the Gauteng flyweight title is outstanding and it talks to religious fight fans who have been constantly calling for such local contests they believe will give direction to SA boxing.
It will form part of the TLB Boxing Promotion tournament at Dlamini Multi-Purpose Hall in Soweto on July 31.
Modisadife has found a second lifeline since teaming up with ambitious trainer Michael Sediane in Kagiso. This was evident when the former North West junior flyweight champion pulverised seasoned foe Thabang Ramagole into submission in seven rounds in April.
The spotlight now falls on Miya to avenge his own defeat against Modisadife in 2015 and also that of Ramagole, who is his stablemate in Lucky Ramagole’s gym in Orlando.
One thing is certain about their contest, both fighters will walk away knowing exactly where their careers are headed.
The significance of this upcoming tournament is that promoter Joyce Kungwane will stage it to honour Lehlohonolo “Hands of Stone” Ledwaba who died in July last year.
Ledwaba, Jan Bergman and Dingaan Thobela are founding members of TLB Promotion which was launched in 2017. Kungwane served as its spokesperson. The consortium uses the initials of these ex-world champions. Thobela and Bergman pulled out in 2018.
Kungwane and Ledwaba soldiered on and presented many high-profile tournaments. That was until Boxing SA gave Ledwaba the choice to either forfeit his promoter’s rights or train fighters because he held two licences. The Boxing Act is against such a practice.
Ledwaba had already produced champions as a trainer before the formation of the promotion company.
Action will begin at 2pm.
Modisadife and Miya title fight promises magic in the ring
Tournament to honour 'Hands of Stone' Ledwaba
Image: Mudimeli Mulugana
