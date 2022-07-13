A plethora of stars from the arts and culture sector will grace the ringside at Dlamini Hall in Soweto on July 30.
That is where promoter Joyce Kungwane's TLB Boxing Promotion will organise a tournament in commemoration of former multiple-weight world boxing champion Lehlohonolo "Hands of Stone" Ledwaba.
Ledwaba died on July 2 last year. He was a co-founder of TLB.
He was born on July 27, which is the day the former WBU bantamweight, IBF junior featherweight champion won his third world belt – the WBU featherweight title.
Topping her tournament on July 30 will be John “Section 29” Bopape attempting to make the first defence of his SA middleweight belt against Snamiso Ntuli.
Kungwane and her older brother – the late footballing genius Isaac “Shakes” Kungwane – are Bopape's homies in Alexandra.
She said retired footballing stars Bafana Bafana assistant coach Helman Mkhalele, Brian Baloyi and Roger Feutmba will be among the guests.
Ledwaba's friends who were also world champions before they hung up their gloves – Jan “Kid Gavilan” Bergman and Namibian Harry “The Terminator” Simon – will exchange leather in an exhibition bout.
The tournament is dubbed Night with Legends. Old-time boxing greats including Welcome Ncita, Brian Mitchell, Vuyani Bungu, Cassius Baloyi, Mzonke Fana and Moruti Mthalane will be in attendance, she confirmed.
“We will also have DStv award-winning actor Bonko Khoza among the dignitaries,” she said.
“I would have loved to welcome people free of charge but sadly I don’t have a sponsor so I plead with them to be kind and pay R100 for general seats and R300 for ringside.
“Action will begin early on the day of the tournament with the unveiling of Lehlohonolo’s tombstone."
Honour for Hands of Stone
Star-studded audience for Night with Legends
Image: Sydney Seshibedi
