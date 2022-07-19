Sizani fails to prove his mettle against Masamba

Lackadaisical. This is how uninspiring the performance of super-talented Luvuyo “Black Eagle” Sizani was against the less skilled but courageous Jackson Masamba on Sunday.
The expectation was that Sizani would grab the opportunity and perform above himself. He turned professional in 2018 but was involved in only his sixth fight on Sunday. Sizani fought like someone who doubted his skill set.
Masamba’s courage was the best weapon in his arsenal. Sadly, even his legitimate knockdown was ruled a slip. All three judges duly scored their 10-rounder in favour of Sizani, who retained the ABU SADC belt. Scores were 98-92 (twice) and 98-93.
The contest that stole thunder from this main contest was the energy-sapping four-rounder between Christopher Golding and Njabulo Mhlungu.
They threw the form book out of the window and just went hammer and thongs at each from start to finish, making it very difficult for ordinary people, including trained judges, to separate the winner from the loser. In the end, both boxers went home happy because their fight was aptly declared a draw.
Meanwhile, Lerato “Lights Out” Dlamini could have given Toto “Gugs Gang” Helebe the hint on reconsidering his stay in the fight game. Helebe is 37 years old and has done justice to his longevity and commitment to boxing.
The former SA junior bantamweight was rocked once on Sunday and that was towards the end of round three. He wobbled back to his corner and it came as no surprise to those who have followed his career when he retired in his corner going for the fourth round.
Dlamini, 27, is a hungry fighter whose ability is more than enough to take him to where his heart desires as a fighter. His career is guided by Rumble Africa Promotions, which had included him in last month’s tournament against Richard Pumicpic.
The Filipino could not make it to the country due to some financial constraints. Attempts were made to bring on Helebe as a late replacement; that arrangement did not succeed because Helebe needed time to prepare.
In the final analysis, it was an impressive tournament – the first at the broadcasters’ headquarters in 21 years. The venue was neatly packed and welcomed at least 200 people.
Sizani fails to prove his mettle against Masamba
ABU SADC champion seemed to doubt himself
Image: Steven Makwakwa
