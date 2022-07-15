×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Boxing

Dlamini needs salvation from hoodoo clutches

Boxer’s career stagnating

15 July 2022 - 08:44
Lerato Dlamini in action against Sydney Maluleke, it hasn't been easy for Dlamini recently.
Lerato Dlamini in action against Sydney Maluleke, it hasn't been easy for Dlamini recently.
Image: Nick Lourens

Be it blessings or luck, it makes no difference really, but the truth though is that Lerato “Lights Out” Dlamini needs some divine intervention for his stagnated boxing career to flourish. 

Just when all pieces of a puzzle seem to be coming together, something just happens and that jinx has put a stop, literally, to his promising career.

Having fought in the second biggest event in Saudi Arabia, where he won the WBC Silver featherweight belt in 2019, hopes were that his career would be taking shape.

But Dlamini could not defend even when Rumble Africa Promotions intended staging such a fight. The complaint was that the WBC’s sanctioning fees were exorbitant and that organisations eventually forced him to renounce his throne last year because he had not defended since winning its belt in 2019.

Dlamini also did not defend the IBF Youth, WBC International and WBF All Africa belts. He was forced to relinquish because he did not defend within the stipulated period.

His trainer Colin Nathan – who enjoys a cordial relationship with the hierarchy of the IBF – said there was a move to get Dlamini a top five in that New York-based sanctioning body. Indeed Dlamini is now rated No 11 by the IBF.

But misfortunes happened again two weeks ago when his Filipino opponent Richard Pumicipic did not make the trip to East London, where he was to oppose Dlamini for the vacant IBF intercontinental title.

Now promoter Shereen Hunter has shown sympathy towards Dlamini by including him in her tournament that will take place at SABC headquaters in Auckland Park on Sunday. Dlamini will meet fight-starved veteran Toto “Gugs Gang” Helebe over eight rounds.

Hunter’s Unleashed Combat Sport will be making its come-back after a two-year break that was caused by the hard lockdown in 2020 and the death last year of her husband and top trainer Lionel Hunter.

Helebe is a former two-weight SA champion with massive experience. But he has not seen action since 2019 and that could prove to be a challenge for the 37-year-old ring veteran.

“Helebe wants to go back to the top where he was and he could be very dangerous. It is going to be a good fight but I am going to win,” said Dlamini. “Defeat will just be too expensive for me. I can’t afford to lose; not after all these sacrifices and the challenges that I have come across.”

The main contest in Hunter’s event is the 10-rounder for the ABU Sadc light heavyweight belt that is held by Luvuyo Sizani. He will defend it against Congolese Jackson Masamba, while talented Malawian Dennis Mwale could be Sive Nolawu’s worst nightmare in their eight-rounder.

There will be four more fights, and action will commence at 2pm.

Khumalo warns Chiefs reserves not to get big-headed

Kaizer Chiefs reserves head coach Vela Khumalo wants his players to mature with the process as they prepare to take on Mamelodi Sundowns tomorrow in ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Son of ex-Bucs star Eugene Zwane ready to step up at Amakhosi

When Kaizer Chiefs budding star Samkelo Zwane was seven, his father Eugene, who played for Orlando Pirates in the 90s, had already seen the signs of ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Shane cautions Chiefs against signing nobodies

Erstwhile Kaizer Chiefs striker Shane McGregor has warned the club to resist the impulse to sign a new striker if they lack requisite qualities, ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Galaxy bag big guns Vilakazi, Mlambo

Galaxy confirmed the signings of Sibusiso Vilakazi from Mamelodi Sundowns and Xola Mlambo, who joined them on a free transfer after he was released ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Zwane sad to see his pal Vilakazi leave Downs

Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Themba Zwane was emotional to see his long-time friend and teammate Sibusiso Vilakazi leave the club.
Sport
5 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'Show their faces!' Supporters of murdered e-hailing driver speak after ...
Alleged CCTV footage of Ramaphosa burglary released