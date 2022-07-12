Luvuyo Sizani will finally defend his ABU SADC light-heavyweight boxing title on Sunday and earn some money, thanks to promoter Shereen Hunter for rescuing this fight-starved champion.
The left-hander won the title in 2019 after defeating Jackson Masamba. Ironically, Sizani will defend against the same Congolese fighter on Sunday.
Part of the reason Sizani did not immediately benefit from being the regional champion is that the light-heavyweight division here in SA and southern Africa at large is moribund.
Sizani from Komani, Eastern Cape, is the only boxer rated locally in that weight class. He has won all five fights since turning professional in 2018.
The Gauteng Boxing Promoters Association (GBPA) gave him a break in May but sadly, Sizani tested positive for Covid-19 and their fight which was scheduled to take place at Booysens Gym, Johannesburg, was called off.
Hunter, the GPBA secretary, has given Sizani another opportunity. Her Unleashed Combat Sport will stage its tournament at the SABC headquarters in Auckland Park.
“I will beat Masamba again. Masamba knows me and I will beat him again and again and again. Thanks to the promoter for the opportunity,” Sizani said.
In response, the challenger said: “I have respect for Luvuyo but he must give respect to me also. He knows how powerful I am; he knows me and he must know I will become the new champion. I am not like before when we first met. I will show him something new. I am too much happy.”
Masamba has seen some action since losing the ABU title to Sizani. He lost to Asemahle Vellem in East London in December 2021, and beat Keagan Mills on points in January at Booysens Gym.
There will be five bouts, and action will commence at 2pm.
Lifeline for Sizani as he gets to defend ABU title
Promoter Hunter rescues fight-starved champion
